Weave Now Integrates with 4th Dimension EMR

New integration opens up powerful Weave features for medical spas and cosmetic surgery providers using 4D EMR

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced an integration with 4D EMR, a cloud-based practice management system designed for plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery, dermatology, medical-spas, and other specialty aesthetics practices. This integration fuels powerful experiences for customers by unlocking the following Weave features:





Appointment Reminders: Keep schedules full when Weave sends out automated appointment reminders to patients.

Call Pop: Receive a pop-up that displays the Patient Profile as they call into the practice to deliver more personalized communications.

Schedule Sync: Filter schedules by confirmed and unconfirmed patients, appointment type, and practitioners. Weave’s built-in communication tools then empower you to quickly reach out to or follow up with patients on the schedule.

Reviews Auto-texting: Customize and schedule automated texts to solicit reviews from patients after their appointments to build online presence and reputation.

Patient Profile: View detailed information like household name, demographics, and profile photo while helping serve patients over the phone.

To learn more about Weave’s integration with 4D EMR, please visit getweave.com/integrations.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

About 4D EMR

4D EMR is the next evolution of electronic medical record and practice management software for specialty aesthetic medical practices. Built by a practicing plastic surgeon, its cloud software is designed with an intuitive interface that follows the unique workflow of its users. Our software allows practices to streamline operations and improve the clinical experience of patients, staff, and doctors. To learn more visit https://www.4d-emr.com.

