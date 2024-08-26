Weave Named to Utah Business’s Fast 50 List Sixth Year in a Row

Weave is recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Utah by Utah Business Magazine

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer experience software and payments platform, was named on the Utah Business Fast 50 list for the sixth consecutive year. The Fast 50 List recognizes companies established in Utah that have achieved excellent performance and significantly contributed to the state’s economy. Winners are chosen based on a combination of revenue growth and total revenue.





Weave’s mission is to enhance healthcare experiences for every practice, patient and interaction. Their solutions empower healthcare providers to focus on patient care while Weave helps optimize practice operations, manage payment processing, and drive practice growth through enhanced patient communication and engagement. Inclusion on the Fast 50 List confirms Weave’s strong performance in the past year and solidifies it as a Utah tech leader.

“We are thrilled to be recognized once again on the Utah Business Fast 50 List,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “Our commitment to putting our customers first has resulted in delivering groundbreaking solutions that have helped our customers establish strong connections with their patients. We’re looking forward to what the future brings as we continue to grow and build out our platform to further help small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses attract, engage, and retain customers.”

This recognition comes on the heels of several other recent accolades for Weave, including making the top 50 list of best software products for small businesses and placing first in 27 categories in the G2 2024 Summer Report, and winning a fourth consecutive Dental Product Shopper Readers’ Choice Award for Patient Communication software and Dental Analytic software.

For more information about Weave and its customer experience software solutions, visit getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer experience and payments software platform for small and medium-sized healthcare practices. From the first phone call to the final invoice, Weave connects the entire patient journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local healthcare practitioners attract, communicate with and engage patients to grow their practice. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Relationship Management, Patient Engagement, Optometry, and Dental Practice Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

Contacts

Natalie House



Sr. Director of Content and Communications, Weave



pr@getweave.com