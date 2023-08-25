Weave Named to Utah Business’s Fast 50 List Fifth Year in a Row

Weave ranked #11 fastest growing company in Utah by Utah Business Magazine

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare practices, announced today that it has ranked #11 on the Utah Business Fast 50 List, its fifth consecutive year on the list. The Fast 50 List recognizes the fastest-growing companies in Utah and highlights their excellent performance and significant contribution to the state’s economy.





This prestigious recognition reaffirms Weave’s dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth. By remaining on the Fast 50 List for five years in a row, Weave has demonstrated its ability to consistently deliver on its mission of helping healthcare businesses thrive through improved patient and staff experiences.

Weave’s inclusion in the Fast 50 List is a testament to its unwavering commitment to empowering small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses with cutting-edge technology. The company’s software and payments platform enables businesses to streamline their workflows, boost productivity, reduce friction in the payments process, and enhance patient interactions. With its suite of powerful features, including advanced phone, text, email, and marketing tools, Weave helps healthcare businesses build strong and lasting relationships with their customers.

“We are honored to be recognized on the Utah Business Fast 50 List for the fifth consecutive year,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “Our mission is simple, we help small businesses attract, engage, and retain their customers. Placing our customer at the forefront is central to our culture at Weave, and our team is committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions, all aimed at enhancing the ability of healthcare practices to forge deeper connections with their patients.”

This recognition comes on the heels of several other recent accolades for Weave, including being named one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation by Deloitte Technology 500, as well as receiving numerous industry awards for its exceptional software and payments platform and customer service.

For more information about Weave and its communication software solutions, please visit www.getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

