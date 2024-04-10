Home Business Wire Weave Named to the 2024 Women Tech Council Shatter List for Third...
Business Wire

Weave Named to the 2024 Women Tech Council Shatter List for Third Consecutive Year

di Business Wire

This recognition reflects Weave’s ongoing commitment to fostering inclusivity and career growth for women in tech

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare practices, has been named to the 2024 Shatter List by the Women Tech Council.


The Shatter List is awarded to technology companies that create and enact practices and cultures that remove the glass ceiling. The Women in Tech Council scores companies on four factors critical to building inclusive cultures with meaningful measures that help women break and surpass the glass ceiling in technology. Weave supports women through a company-sponsored people resource group, flexible time off, generous paid family leave, networking and mentorship opportunities, and collaboration with many organizations that are focused on gender inclusion in the tech industry.

“Creating a culture that uplifts women and helps them thrive is a job we do not take lightly at Weave, especially as a tech company with a people-first mission,” said Brooke Shreeve, Chief People Officer of Weave. “We are committed to creating a culture that fosters community, provides support, and helps women develop professionally in the industry. We are proud to be a part of the Shatter List and appreciate the work the Women Tech Council is doing to create a better environment for women in tech.”

This recognition follows several recent culture, workplace, and business awards including G2 2024 Spring Report, 2024 Top Workplaces USA, 2023 Top Workplaces Utah, G2’s Winter Report, and 2023 Utah Business Fast 50 list. To learn more about Weave’s culture and career opportunities, visit getweave.com/careers.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local healthcare providers attract, communicate with, and engage patients to grow their practice. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Relationship Management, Patient Engagement, Optometry, and Dental Practice Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom.

Contacts

Natalie House

Sr. Director of Content and Communications, Weave

pr@getweave.com

