Weave Named a 2024 Top Workplaces USA Winner by Energage

Weave Awarded Top Workplace for the Third Consecutive Year, Based on Employee Feedback

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare practices, has earned the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award for the third consecutive year, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.


“Weave’s people-centric culture is the cornerstone to delivering solutions that improve operations for healthcare practices, so they can focus on patient care,” said Brooke Shreeve, Chief People Officer of Weave. “This recognition serves as proof of the unwavering dedication of Weave’s team members to maintain a hunger for success, prioritize our customers, foster creativity, and deliver elevated experiences.”

The Top Workplaces award has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey.

Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Weave’s mission is to enable healthcare practices everywhere to unify, modernize, and personalize every customer interaction. This recognition follows several workplace awards over the past year, including 2023 Top Workplaces Utah, 2023 Great Place to Work for the fifth year in a row, and the fastest-growing software company on the 2023 Utah Business Fast 50 list. For more information on Weave’s culture and open opportunities visit getweave.com/careers.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local healthcare providers attract, communicate with and engage patients to grow their practice. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Relationship Management, Patient Engagement, Optometry, and Dental Practice Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

Contacts

Natalie House

Sr. Director of Content and Communications, Weave

pr@getweave.com

