Weave Named a 2023 Top Workplace USA

Employee feedback makes Weave a Top Workplace for the Third Consecutive Year

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare practices, has earned designation as a 2023 Top Workplaces USA and 2023 Top Workplaces Utah. In addition to the 2023 Top Workplace USA designation, Weave was recognized with five additional culture excellence awards:





Compensation and Benefits

Appreciation

Employee Well-Being

Innovation

Work-Life Flexibility

“People are at the heart of everything we do,” said Brooke Shreeve, Chief People Officer at Weave. “We strive to create a work environment where everyone feels welcomed and supported. Our culture being recognized both locally and nationally is a testament to how everyone at Weave lives our company values and has a positive impact both internally and with our customers.”

Top Workplaces is based on employee feedback results captured by the Energage Workplace Survey, one of the industry’s most robust benchmarks, built on data captured from tens of millions of employees at thousands of organizations across the past 17 years. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance, against industry benchmarks.

Weave’s mission is to enable healthcare practices everywhere to unify, modernize, and personalize every customer interaction. In 2023, Weave was certified as a Great Place to Work for the fifth year in a row and was recognized as the fastest-growing software company on the 2023 Utah Business Fast 50 list. For more information on Weave’s culture and open opportunities visit getweave.com/careers.

About Weave



Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with, and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management, and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

Contacts

Natalie House



Senior Director of Content & Communications



pr@getweave.com