Weave Launches Enhanced AI-Powered Call Intelligence for Healthcare Practices

New product incorporates generative AI to unlock hidden revenue opportunities

Using a custom generative AI model, Weave Call Intelligence gives healthcare providers the ability to easily extract actionable insights from their call data through automated call categorization and revenue opportunity identification. This innovative solution provides a comprehensive understanding of patient and client interactions, empowering practice owners and office managers to make data-driven decisions that can drive practice growth.

Weave’s Call Intelligence solves two significant challenges for healthcare practices: limited call insights and time-consuming manual data analysis. Now, providers can quickly identify why calls don’t convert into appointments without taking time away from patient interactions or business-critical activities like scheduling and billing.

Solution Highlights:

Call Transcription and Categorization : Automatically identify critical topics discussed during calls to recognize patterns and trends.

: Automatically identify critical topics discussed during calls to recognize patterns and trends. Revenue Opportunity Identification : Pinpoint untapped revenue streams hidden within customer conversations, powering practice growth and profitability.

: Pinpoint untapped revenue streams hidden within customer conversations, powering practice growth and profitability. Location Insights : Compare data as a whole or between multiple practice locations to identify strengths and growth opportunities—plus, weigh call analytics within locations to view performance on their own.

Compare data as a whole or between multiple practice locations to identify strengths and growth opportunities—plus, weigh call analytics within locations to view performance on their own. Segmentation : Filter calls by new or existing patients, focusing on specific interactions that guide decisions.

Filter calls by new or existing patients, focusing on specific interactions that guide decisions. Call Direction: Filter calls by inbound or outbound to understand volume and identify trends in each category.

“Call Intelligence is more than just a product—it’s a breakthrough for our customers,” said Branden Neish, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Weave. “With new generative AI capabilities, we’re enabling healthcare businesses to gain powerful insights, improve patient and client interactions, and unlock new revenue opportunities. This positions our customers to stay ahead of the competition and deliver exceptional service that sets them apart in their communities.”

Weave is uniquely positioned to deliver advanced AI features, with over a decade of call, text, and voicemail data used to train its large language models. This deep understanding of patient interactions, combined with a dedicated AI development team, gives the company a distinct competitive advantage. Weave’s investments in predictive and generative AI enable it to develop solutions that enhance efficiency and productivity for healthcare practices, empowering its customers to deliver better service and achieve greater business outcomes.

“We’re thrilled about the innovative integration of AI into Weave,” said Dr. Jeffrey Ellis, MD, owner of Belaray Dermatology. “Call Intelligence not only streamlines operations by identifying missed scheduling opportunities but also elevates customer interactions, ensuring we deliver excellence at every conversation.”

Learn more about Call Intelligence at getweave.com/ai.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer experience software and payments platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with, and engage customers to grow their business. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management, and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

