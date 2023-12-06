Weave Integrates with Blue by Dolphin

New integration opens up powerful Weave features for orthodontic providers using Blue Practice Management Software

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced an integration with Blue by Dolphin, a cloud-based practice management system for orthodontic providers. This integration fuels powerful experiences for customers by unlocking the following Weave features:





Scheduled Messages & Appointment Reminders: Keep schedules full with automated appointment reminders sent to clients from Weave.

Call Pop: View client information like household name, demographics and a photo while assisting them over the phone.

Automated Texts: Save time with automated reminders including appointment and save-the-date reminders, Google review requests, birthday greetings and more.

Schedule Sync: Simplify scheduling with automatic data sync and planned patient communications. Filter your schedule by confirmed and unconfirmed clients, appointment type and staff member—then utilize Weave’s built-in communication tools to follow up with individuals on your schedule.

To learn more about Weave’s integration with Blue by Dolphin, please visit getweave.com/integrations.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

