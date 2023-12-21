Weave Enhances Digital Forms for Healthcare Providers, Improving Patient Data Management

Enhancing data accuracy and increasing efficiency, Weave Digital Forms saves hundreds of thousands of hours for patients and practice staff

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare practices, today announced new enhancements to its Digital Forms product, designed to help digitize healthcare practices, streamline data collection processes and elevate the patient experience. These new enhancements to Digital Forms will allow providers to pre-populate electronically protected health information (ePHI) in solicited forms and attach documents to have patients e-sign for record-keeping.





Since its initial release, Weave’s Digital Forms have already made a significant impact, with over 17 million forms sent to patients via the Weave platform and counting. This tool has empowered healthcare practices to send, receive, and process information more efficiently, ultimately saving hundreds of thousands of hours for both patients and practice staff. New enhancements to the product include:

Conditional Logic: Practices can now design forms that will show or hide certain questions based on a patient’s answer to a previous question. This allows patients to skip sections or questions that are not applicable to them, increasing the likelihood that they can successfully submit a form before their appointment.

Practices can now attach one or more documents, such as a PDF or screenshot of a treatment plan, good faith estimate, policy agreement, or promotional materials like brochures when sending forms and optionally get them e-signed by the recipient. This provides a reliable and convenient way for practices to send patient-specific information and optionally get additional documents signed for record-keeping. Pre-populate ePHI in Solicited Forms: Practices can now authenticate established patients quickly and easily by pre-populating existing ePHI information. Once the form is automatically populated, patients can quickly verify the information, saving wait time and ensuring time spent filling out forms does not cut into valuable appointment time.

“We are excited to introduce enhancements to Digital Forms as a pivotal step towards transforming the way healthcare practices manage data,” said Branden Neish, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Weave. “As patient retention remains a priority for healthcare practices, Digital Forms assist in turning patients into champions and simplifying communication in healthcare, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for providers and patients.”

Digital Forms provides customers with improved office efficiency by automating the patient intake process and focusing their time on caring for patients, which has resulted in increased patient satisfaction. These new features make it even easier for offices to customize forms and improve the patient’s experience with completing forms. By adopting Digital Forms, healthcare practices can automate more steps in how they collect information, resulting in less manual effort, less physical contact, and less environmental impact.

For more information about Weave’s Digital Forms, visit getweave.com/weave-digital-forms/.

