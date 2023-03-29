Weave Delivers Enhanced Patient Communication With Addition of Bulk Texting to Product Suite

Most-requested feature from customers will increase patient engagement, driving new revenue opportunities for small businesses

Weave’s Bulk Texting will allow small businesses to send these messages directly from their 10-digit business phone number instead of the five-digit short code numbers often ignored by consumers. In a recent survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers, 53% said they wouldn’t open a text from a five-digit short code number.

Bulk Texting will allow Weave’s 27,000+ customers to efficiently engage and re-engage patients beyond automated recall reminders by scheduling targeted messages to hundreds of customers at once based on filters like age, appointment type, time since last appointment and more. Patient communications can take up coveted staff time at small- and medium-sized healthcare offices, reducing time that could be spent interacting with patients one-on-one and negatively impacting patient experiences.

“Bulk Texting can help boost revenue for practices by engaging more patients with personalized and targeted text messages, all from the business’s phone number,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “We are constantly listening to our customers’ feedback, and are proud to launch our most-requested feature to the thousands of offices who rely on Weave to provide exceptional patient experiences.”

Full benefits and features include:

Bulk Messaging Dashboard – Access all bulk text messages from a single page. View, edit or monitor all messages at once.

– Access all bulk text messages from a single page. View, edit or monitor all messages at once. Engagement Metrics – Easily monitor messaging activity, including delivered messages, failed messages, and how many messages were replied to in a given campaign.

– Easily monitor messaging activity, including delivered messages, failed messages, and how many messages were replied to in a given campaign. Bulk Text Summary – Stay informed with an overview of how many texts will be sent and how many texts remain for the current month.

– Stay informed with an overview of how many texts will be sent and how many texts remain for the current month. Filter Recipient List – Use filters to refine lists of recipients based on specific criteria such as appointment type, schedule, insurance, age, and last seen.

– Use filters to refine lists of recipients based on specific criteria such as appointment type, schedule, insurance, age, and last seen. Dynamic Fields – Personalize messages by including dynamic fields that automatically populate with essential information like patient name, practice name, service provider, and office phone number.

– Personalize messages by including dynamic fields that automatically populate with essential information like patient name, practice name, service provider, and office phone number. Schedule Send – Choose when to send bulk texts, either send immediately, at a future date or customize how many messages to send per day to reach customers at their convenience.

This latest feature comes on the heels of several new product and integration launches in recent months, including Online Scheduling & Text Connect, Insurance Verification and more. To learn more about Weave’s platform and its impact on 27,000+ customers, visit: https://www.getweave.com/weave-works/

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

