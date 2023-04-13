<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Weave Communications, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Company management will host a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to discuss Weave’s financial results and provide a business update.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (412) 902-1020 or (877) 502-7186 for toll free. The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Weave’s website at investors.getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kali Geldis

Sr. Director of Communications

pr@getweave.com

Investor Contact:

Mark McReynolds

Head of Investor Relations

ir@getweave.com

