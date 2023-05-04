Weave Communications Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

First quarter total revenue of $39.6 million, up 19% year-over-year.

First quarter net cash provided by operating activities of $1.5 million, up from net cash used in operating activities of $4.2 million last year.

Positive free cash flow of $0.6 million, up from negative free cash flow of $5.1 million last year.

Significant gross and operating margin improvement year-over-year.

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“I am excited to share that we kicked off the year with strong operating results and accelerating revenue growth in Q1. We built our plan for the year to accelerate our path to profitability with the goal of exiting the year with positive free cash flow. Through revenue overachievement and continued operational improvements, we were able to deliver positive cash from operations and positive free cash flow in Q1,” said CEO Brett White. “These results clearly demonstrate that we are making progress in delivering on this large and underpenetrated opportunity, and our business model enables us to deliver a combination of revenue growth and improving path to profitability.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $39.6 million, representing a 19% year-over-year increase compared to $33.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP gross margin was 67.1%, compared to a GAAP gross margin of 58.7% in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 67.6%, compared to a non-GAAP gross margin of 59.1% in the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP loss from operations was $8.5 million, compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $13.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was $4.0 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $7.9 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $13.8 million, or $0.21 per share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $3.3 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $10.4 million, or $0.16 per share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.5 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Free cash flow was $0.6 million, compared to free cash flow of negative $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate (NRR) was 97% as of March 31, 2023.

Dollar-Based Gross Retention Rate (GRR) was 93% as of March 31, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments was $112.6 million as of March 31, 2023.

Business Highlights:

Weave launched Response Assistant which enhances the product to further save customers’ time by using AI to draft responses and other content. The first use case allows users to use AI to draft a response to a patient review with one click

Weave launched Bulk Texting to give customers the ability to send a single text message to thousands of their patients at once

Weave extended our partnership with Stripe, deepening our relationship, and expanding mutual business objectives

Weave announced Marcus Bertilson as Chief Strategy & Services Officer

Financial Second Quarter and Full Year 2023 Outlook

The company expects the following financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2023 and full year ending December 31, 2023:

Second Quarter Full Year (in millions) Total revenue $39.5 – $40.5 $160.5 – 163.5 Non-GAAP loss from operations $(5.0) – $(4.0) $(18.5) – $(15.5) Weighted average share count 66.8 67.3

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP loss from operations excludes estimates for, among other things, stock-based compensation expense. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial guidance measure to a corresponding GAAP financial guidance measure is not available on a forward-looking basis because we do not provide guidance on GAAP net loss from operations and are not able to present the various reconciling cash and non-cash items between GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP loss from operations without unreasonable effort. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is impacted by our future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which is difficult to predict and is subject to change. The actual amount of these expenses during 2023 will have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Webcast

The company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, beginning at 5 p.m. EDT.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (412) 902-1020 or (877) 502-7186 for toll free. Please reference the following conference ID: 13737671 . The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Weave’s website at investors.getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is a leading all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements including, among others, current estimates of second quarter and full year 2023 revenue and non-GAAP loss from operations and statements in the quotes of our Chief Executive Officer.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with: transitions in company leadership; our ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our customers’ use of our platform; our ability to manage our growth; the impact of unfavorable economic conditions and macroeconomic uncertainties on our company; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and increase market awareness of our company, platform and products; customer adoption of our platform and products; customer acquisition costs and sales and marketing strategies; competition; our ability to enhance our platform and products; interruptions in service; and the risks described in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023, which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements and is available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.getweave.com/.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

Weave Communications uses the investor relations page on our website, blog posts on our website, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, our twitter feed (@getweave), our Facebook page, and our LinkedIn page as the means of complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. We encourage investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, in addition to following Weave Communications’ press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, and to review the information disclosed through such channels.

Supplemental Financial Information

Dollar-Based Net Revenue Retention (NRR)

For retention rate calculations, we use adjusted monthly revenue (AMR), which is calculated for each location as the sum of (i) the subscription component of revenue for each month and (ii) the average of the trailing-three-month recurring payments revenue. To calculate our NRR, we first identify the cohort of locations (the Base Locations) that were active in a particular month (the Base Month). We then divide AMR for the Base Locations in the same month of the subsequent year (the Comparison Month), by AMR in the Base Month to derive a monthly NRR. We derive our annual NRR as of any date by taking a weighted average of the monthly net retention rates over the trailing twelve months prior to such date.

Dollar-Based Gross Revenue Retention (GRR)

To calculate our GRR, we first identify the cohort of locations (the Base Locations) that were under subscription in a particular month (the Base Month). We then calculate the effect of reductions in revenue from customer location terminations by measuring the amount of AMR in the Base Month for Base Locations still under subscription twelve months subsequent to the Base Month (Remaining AMR). We then divide Remaining AMR for the Base Locations by AMR in the Base Month for the Base Locations to derive a monthly gross retention rate. We calculate GRR as of any date by taking a weighted average of the monthly gross retention rates over the trailing twelve months prior to such date. GRR reflects the effect of customer locations that terminate their subscriptions, but does not reflect changes in revenue due to revenue expansion, revenue contraction, or addition of new customer locations.

Number of Locations

We measure locations as the total number of customer locations under subscription active on the Weave platform as of the end of each month. A single organization or customer with multiple divisions, segments, offices or subsidiaries is counted as multiple locations if they have entered into subscriptions for each location.

As a reminder, we only provide customer location information on an annual basis with annual and Q4 results and do not provide this information with financial statements or earnings releases covering interim periods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, Weave Communications has provided financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We disclose the following historical non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: non-GAAP net loss or non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, non-GAAP net loss margin, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP loss from operations margin, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in understanding and evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these non-GAAP financial measures along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, operating income (loss), net loss, and our GAAP financial results. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss margin and non-GAAP net loss per share

We define non-GAAP net loss or non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders as GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders less stock-based compensation expense and non-cash cumulative dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock, and non-GAAP net loss margin as non-GAAP net loss as a percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated as non-GAAP net loss divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin

We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit less stock-based compensation expense, and non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP operating expenses

We define non-GAAP operating expenses, in the aggregate or its individual components (i.e., sales and marketing, research and development or general and administrative), as the applicable GAAP operating expenses less the applicable stock-based compensation expense.

Non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP loss from operations margin

We define non-GAAP loss from operations as GAAP loss from operations less stock-based compensation expense, and non-GAAP loss from operations margin as non-GAAP loss from operations as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Our depreciation adjustment includes depreciation on operating fixed assets and does not include amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets on phone hardware provided to our customers. We further adjust EBITDA to exclude stock-based compensation expense, a non-cash item. We believe that adjusted EBITDA provides management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations. Additionally, management uses adjusted EBITDA to measure our financial and operational performance and prepare our budgets.

Free cash flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides useful information to management and investors, even if negative, as it provides information about the amount of cash consumed by our combined operating and investing activities. For example, as free cash flow has in the past been negative, we have needed to access cash reserves or other sources of capital for these investments.

The foregoing non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. For example, the non-GAAP financial information presented above may be determined or calculated differently by other companies and may not be directly comparable to that of other companies. In addition, free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments and the total increase or decrease of our cash balance for a given period. Further, adjusted EBITDA excludes some costs, namely, non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Therefore, adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the non-cash impact of stock-based compensation expense or working capital needs, that will continue for the foreseeable future. All of these limitations could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools.

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands except share amounts) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,081 $ 61,997 Short-term investments 56,530 51,340 Accounts receivable, net 3,051 3,296 Deferred contract costs, net 10,129 9,881 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,815 6,374 Total current assets 131,606 132,888 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 10,621 10,773 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,211 45,110 Finance lease right-of-use assets 10,578 10,589 Deferred contract costs, net, less current portion 8,134 8,146 Other non-current assets 868 843 TOTAL ASSETS $ 206,018 $ 208,349 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,151 $ 3,793 Accrued liabilities 14,798 13,636 Deferred revenue 34,598 34,136 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,735 3,662 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 7,038 6,992 Current portion of long-term debt — 10,000 Total current liabilities 64,320 72,219 Non-current liabilities: Deferred rent — — Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 45,980 46,914 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 5,919 5,997 Long-term debt 10,000 — Total liabilities 126,219 125,130 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.00001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 66,337,452 and 65,739,053 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 319,339 314,884 Accumulated deficit (239,495 ) (231,636 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45 ) (29 ) Total stockholders’ equity 79,799 83,219 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 206,018 $ 208,349

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 39,565 $ 33,272 Cost of revenue 13,031 13,753 Gross profit 26,534 19,519 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 17,218 16,220 Research and development 7,694 7,204 General and administrative 10,140 9,604 Total operating expenses 35,052 33,028 Loss from operations (8,518 ) (13,509 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (472 ) (293 ) Other income (expense), net 1,151 (4 ) Loss before income taxes (7,839 ) (13,806 ) Provision for income taxes (20 ) (32 ) Net loss $ (7,859 ) $ (13,838 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 65,954,521 64,583,714

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (7,859 ) $ (13,838 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 3,045 3,375 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 938 908 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 422 150 Amortization of deferred contract costs 2,976 2,640 Loss on disposal of assets 3 — Stock-based compensation 4,513 3,425 Net accretion of discounts on short-term investments (687 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (177 ) 12 Deferred contract costs (3,212 ) (2,409 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 534 950 Accounts payable 355 148 Accrued liabilities 1,162 69 Operating lease liabilities (900 ) (332 ) Deferred revenue 428 731 Deferred rent — — Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,541 (4,171 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Maturities of short-term investments 13,000 — Purchases of short-term investments (17,485 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (620 ) (541 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (334 ) (367 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,439 ) (908 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments on finance leases (1,960 ) (2,176 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 73 559 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (753 ) — Paid offering costs — (400 ) Proceeds from the employee stock purchase plan 622 — Net cash used in financing activities (2,018 ) (2,017 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (5,916 ) (7,096 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 61,997 135,996 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 56,081 $ 128,900 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 472 $ 293 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 20 $ 32 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Equipment purchases financed with accounts payable $ 3 $ 20 Finance lease liabilities arising from obtaining finance lease right-of-use assets $ 1,928 $ 2,027 Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating lease right-of-use assets 154 — Unrealized gain on short-term investments 18 —

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC DISAGGREGATED REVENUE AND COST OF REVENUE (GAAP) (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Subscription and payment processing: Revenue $ 37,692 $ 31,950 Cost of revenue (8,978 ) (8,821 ) Gross profit $ 28,714 $ 23,129 Gross margin 76 % 72 % Onboarding: Revenue $ 784 $ 262 Cost of revenue (2,125 ) (2,586 ) Gross profit $ (1,341 ) $ (2,324 ) Gross margin (171 )% (887 )% Hardware: Revenue $ 1,089 $ 1,060 Cost of revenue (1,928 ) (2,346 ) Gross profit $ (839 ) $ (1,286 ) Gross margin (77 )% (121 )%

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below

Non-GAAP gross profit Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 26,534 $ 19,519 Stock-based compensation add back 213 148 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 26,747 $ 19,667 GAAP gross margin 67.1 % 58.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 67.6 % 59.1 % Non-GAAP operating expenses Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Sales and marketing $ 17,218 $ 16,220 Stock-based compensation excluded (964 ) (697 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 16,254 $ 15,523 Research and development $ 7,694 $ 7,204 Stock-based compensation excluded (930 ) (552 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 6,764 $ 6,652 General and administrative $ 10,140 $ 9,604 Stock-based compensation excluded (2,406 ) (2,028 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 7,734 $ 7,576

Non-GAAP loss from operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Loss from operations $ (8,518 ) $ (13,509 ) Stock-based compensation add back 4,513 3,425 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (4,005 ) $ (10,084 ) GAAP loss from operations margin (22 )% (41 )% Non-GAAP loss from operations margin (10 )% (30 )% Non-GAAP net loss Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (7,859 ) $ (13,838 ) Stock-based compensation add back 4,513 3,425 Non-cash cumulative dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock — — Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,346 ) $ (10,413 ) GAAP net loss margin (20 )% (42 )% Non-GAAP net loss margin (8 )% (31 )% GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.21 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 65,954,521 64,583,714

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Mark McReynolds

Head of Investor Relations



ir@getweave.com

