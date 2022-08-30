Home Business Wire Weave Appoints Brooke Shreeve as Chief People Officer
Business Wire

Weave Appoints Brooke Shreeve as Chief People Officer

di Business Wire

Experienced HR executive takes the helm to lead Weave’s award-winning People First culture

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business, has named Brooke Shreeve as its Chief People Officer.


Shreeve has led Weave’s People Team since earlier this year and was formally appointed as Chief People Officer by Weave’s Board of Directors in August. Prior to joining Weave in 2020 as the head of HR Business Partners, Shreeve led HR initiatives and operations for organizations ranging in size from 250 to 16,000 employees based in both the U.S. and globally. Companies include Wex Inc., Marketstar, Flying J, Kohls and Sears.

“Since Brooke began at Weave, her dedication to building and growing our People First culture as we scale the business has been superb,” said Weave President, COO and Interim CEO Brett White. “The Board and I are excited to appoint Brooke as our Chief People Officer, where she’ll continue to bring her expertise in benefits, HR operations, M&A and HR business partnership to the entire organization.”

Shreeve has been instrumental in the launch of Weave’s People Resource Groups, as well as building the company’s performance review process and the Weave Cares employee volunteer initiative.

Weave’s award-winning People First culture has been continually honored at the local and national level. Most recently, Weave was named a 2022 Inspiring Workplace, a 2022 Top Workplace USA and Utah Business Best Company to Work For.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/.

Contacts

Kali Geldis

Director of Communications, Weave

pr@getweave.com

Articoli correlati

Long COVID Outpaces Diabetes in 2022 Employer Health Care Costs, Nomi Health Research Finds

Business Wire Business Wire -
Diagnoses on the rise as U.S. employers see sharp medical spend increases OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As COVID-19 cases continue gripping the...
Continua a leggere

Outpost Raises $7.1M Seed Round to Develop Reusable Satellites for Earth Return Service

Business Wire Business Wire -
Key Points Outpost Technologies is spearheading new reusable satellite market with low cost sustainable products Company raises $7.1M in seed round...
Continua a leggere

AFCEA DC Names Iron Bow Technologies’ Chief Strategy Officer, Larry Frazier, to Executive Board for 2022-2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Board members selected to help meet mission requirements through advancing information technology, communications, and electronics capabilities. HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IT--Iron Bow...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Long COVID Outpaces Diabetes in 2022 Employer Health Care Costs, Nomi Health Research Finds

Business Wire