Weave Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience software platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2024 after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Company management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss Weave’s financial results and provide a business update.


Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (412) 902-1020 or toll-free at (877) 502-7186. The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Weave’s website at investors.getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local healthcare providers attract, communicate with, and engage patients to grow their practice. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management, and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

Investor Contact:

Mark McReynolds

Head of Investor Relations

ir@getweave.com

Media Contact:

Natalie House

Senior Director of Content & Communications

pr@getweave.com

