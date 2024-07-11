Wealthspire Advisors Launches Trust Company

Trust, Tennessee, Technology, and Talent intersect at Wealthspire Trust to benefit advisors and family wealth clients

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClientExperience—Wealthspire Advisors LLC (“Wealthspire Advisors”), an NFP company and independent registered investment advisor (RIA) with $25.86 billion1 in assets under management (AUM), today announced the launch of its next-generation trust company, Wealthspire Trust LLC. Advisors at Wealthspire Advisors can now offer personal trust administration solutions through Wealthspire Trust, powered by fully integrated technology and coupled with Tennessee’s favorable trust laws.





“The launch of our trust company further demonstrates our commitment to expanding our family office services, ensuring we best serve our multigenerational families’ complex needs,” said Mike LaMena, Chief Executive Officer of Wealthspire Advisors. “Harnessing the strengths of our advisors’ investment expertise, combined with Wealthspire Trust’s technology and trust administration specialists, results in a powerful offering of client-centered solutions.”

“As we continued to evolve our services, we searched for a favorable jurisdiction for our trust company, and that’s Tennessee,” said Heather Flanagan, Head of Wealthspire Advisors’ Family Office Services and Chair of the Wealthspire Trust board. “In support of our advisory teams and clients, we have cultivated a team of Wealth Strategy professionals who specialize in estate planning, wealth transfer, and taxation. The combination of this expertise, together with Wealthspire Trust’s talented team, innovative technology, and Tennessee charter, uniquely positions us in a competitive industry.”

Jonathan Connolly, AIF®, ATFA, President of Wealthspire Trust, previously held leadership roles at UBS AG, Comerica Bank and Trust, and RBC Wealth Management.

“Establishing our Tennessee-based trust company with a fully integrated technology platform sets us apart at a time when high-net-worth families expect more from their wealth management firm,” Connolly said. “As we set out to build the trust company of the future, we know clients expect real-time access to their information and answers to their questions because multigenerational trusts are complex. To further enhance our client-centric service model, we are staffed to provide a highly responsive trustee experience with accessibility across our firm.”

Tennessee’s differentiated trust company regulations offer many attractive benefits for wealthy families, including perpetual trusts, directed trusts, asset protection trusts, community property trusts, as well as flexible administration techniques such as implementing uni-trust provisions or modifications through non-judicial settlement agreements.

For more information about Wealthspire Trust, please visit www.wealthspiretrust.com.

About Wealthspire Advisors

Wealthspire Advisors LLC is an independent registered investment advisor with $25.86 billion1 in assets under management, 23 offices across the U.S., and more than 110 advisors. In 2023, the firm was recognized as a top RIA firm by Barron’s, Forbes/Shook, and Financial Advisor Magazine.2 Offering financial planning, investment management, family office, and outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) services, Wealthspire Advisors brings together experts in various aspects of wealth management to serve its clients. For more information, please visit www.wealthspire.com.

About Wealthspire Trust

Wealthspire Trust is a Tennessee-chartered trust company based in Franklin, Tennessee. By leveraging the robust trust advantages of Tennessee, we seek to establish beneficial trust structures for our clients to offer a boutique personal trust administration experience. Wealthspire Trust coordinates investment management of trust assets through delegated and directed arrangements, offering investment flexibility, control, and transparency. Premier client service, innovative trust technology solutions, trust administration expertise, and the determination to uncover solutions for the most complex scenarios are the foundation of Wealthspire Trust. Please visit www.wealthspiretrust.com to learn more.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. With colleagues across the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland, they serve a diversity of clients, industries, and communities. Their global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, they put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture they’re proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

1 Reflects combined assets as of 3/31/2024 for Wealthspire Advisors LLC and its subsidiaries.

2 Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firms – 2023 – Published in September 2023, based on data as of 6/30/2023. Forbes – America’s Top RIA Firms – 2023 – Ranking published October 2023, based on values as of March 31, 2023. Financial Advisor Magazine – Top Registered Investment Advisors – Published June 14, 2023, based on data from December 2021-December 2022. For a full list of awards disclosures, please visit our website at https://www.wealthspire.com/privacy-policy/awards-disclosures/.

Wealthspire Advisors is the common brand and trade name used by Wealthspire Advisors LLC and its subsidiaries, separate registered investment advisers and subsidiary companies of NFP Corp., an Aon company. Please Note: Limitations. The achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license, recognition by publications, media, or other organizations, membership in any professional organization, or any amount of prior experience or success, should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results or satisfaction if Wealthspire is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services.

The Center for Fiduciary Studies owns the mark AIF®, which it awards to individuals who successfully complete initial and ongoing accreditation requirements.

© 2024 Wealthspire Advisors

