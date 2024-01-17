WealthArc and ZeroLink are transforming wealth management with Artificial Intelligence

ZURICH & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WealthArc, a Swiss born global wealth data management solution provider, has partnered with ZeroLink, a pioneering company in neurosymbolic KGQA technology, to develop WealthArc AI & Analytics – a cutting-edge machine learning-powered “Chat with your data” service tailored for the wealth management space.





The integration of ZeroLink’s technology in the development of WealthArc AI & Analytics enables a game-changing approach for wealth management to effortlessly access, navigate, and comprehend complex data sets.

WealthArc empowers wealth managers, family offices, trustees and other wealth owners with a state-of-the-art data management platform aggregating globally over 200k positions every day.

With the increasing amount of wealth data available, the barrier to retrieve actionable insights is increasing. WealthArc recognized this pressing issue and sought to offer an innovative solution that would allow individuals and institutions to interact with wealth data in an easy and effective manner.

WealthArc’s Wealth Data Management, powered by a proprietary data aggregation engine with over 125 API connections and 99.3% accuracy, is highly recognized by the market, especially in data cleansing, reconciliation and intelligent reporting.

WealthArc’s App is multi-custodian and multi-currency driven solution that is intuitive and easy to use, customizable, globally scalable and with a high level of data quality. It ensures that its clients have access to up-to-date and accurate intelligent information, allowing them to make informed decisions that drive positive outcomes and build their wealth.

“We are thrilled to partner with ZeroLink to introduce WealthArc AI & Analytics solution to the wealth management industry,” said Radomir Mastalerz, CEO of WealthArc. “The solution powered by ZeroLink will revolutionize the way portfolio managers, as well as wealth owners, interact with wealth data; ultimately elevating the level of service and raising the bar for the wealth management space as a whole.”

ZeroLink’s novel technology is a knowledge graph question/answering (KGQA) and knowledge modelling platform that utilizes machine learning to provide fast, accurate, and explainable answers to complex questions with reasoning that can be customized by users.

ZeroLink can translate structured data and unstructured text into a computable knowledge graph that allows users, such as wealth managers, to ask questions in conversational manner such as “What is my best performing portfolio?” or “What was the currency exchange rate impact on my portfolios?” and receive accurately sourced answers. What enables this ability is ZeroLink’s knowledge graph and ontology – containing a curated collection of over 17 billion entities, facts, attributes, relations, and reasoners that make up a fundamental world model that can serve as the foundation to ground user knowledge bases.

Current solutions for “Chat with your data” often use LLMs (Large Language Models) and have severe problems with AI hallucinations and an inability to deal with numbers – leading to major challenges to widespread adoption.

“We are excited to partner with the WealthArc team to offer a solution that can work with the sort of data that others simply cannot,” said Darren Tseng, CEO of ZeroLink. “Instead of training these models on massive corpuses of data to improve accuracy, our technology enables natural language querying from your existing data and is also better for data privacy as a result.”

To learn more about WealthArc, please visit https://www.wealtharc.com/.

To keep updated on ZeroLink KGQA technology, please sign up at https://zerolink.io/.

Contacts

Radomir Mastalerz, CEO of WealthArc, radomir.mastalerz@wealtharc.com

Darren Tseng, CEO of ZeroLink, darren@zerolink.io