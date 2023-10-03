Wealth Management Industry Embraces an AI-Powered Future of Abundance and Growth at Fearless Investing Summit in Miami

Nitrogen rolls out major platform updates and partnerships at annual wealthtech event, aimed at helping advisors harness big waves of change sweeping the profession

“The conversation and community at the Fearless Investing Summit this week reinforced my belief that we’re at a huge and exciting inflection point as a wealth management profession,” said Aaron Klein, chief executive officer at Nitrogen. “Generative AI is starting to power a massive revolution that will allow advisors to work a fifth of the time, go five times deeper with their clients, become five times as profitable, or dramatically lower their minimums to exponentially multiply the number of people who can access their advice. The Nitrogen growth platform is the intelligent sidekick that advisors use to harness these trends and drive consistent and steady growth.”

The announcements at today’s keynote were tremendous advancements for solo advisors, ensemble firms, scaling mid-market firms, and large wealth management enterprises.

Lead Management , arriving later in 2024, will use AI-driven predictive analytics to supercharge how advisors turn leads into meetings, with leads that flow in from key integrations like FMG, Snappy Kraken and White Glove, with two-way sync of CRMs like Redtail, Salesforce and Wealthbox.

, arriving later in 2024, will use AI-driven predictive analytics to supercharge how advisors turn leads into meetings, with leads that flow in from key integrations like FMG, Snappy Kraken and White Glove, with two-way sync of CRMs like Redtail, Salesforce and Wealthbox. Firmwide Controls allow firms to tailor their Nitrogen experience across all their advisors when it comes to setting risk objectives, market assumptions, drift parameters, and control users and data sharing.

allow firms to tailor their Nitrogen experience across all their advisors when it comes to setting risk objectives, market assumptions, drift parameters, and control users and data sharing. Insights and Compliance saw key updates helping scaling firms to determine the drivers of growth across their firms, benchmark themselves against firms like theirs, and ensure their advisors are doing an elite job of keeping accounts in alignment with client desires and documentation.

and saw key updates helping scaling firms to determine the drivers of growth across their firms, benchmark themselves against firms like theirs, and ensure their advisors are doing an elite job of keeping accounts in alignment with client desires and documentation. The all-new Portfolios experience made a huge step forward with brand new heatmaps illustrating risk and reward, tax drag, and a beautiful new full-screen mode that allows advisors to more effectively tell their story.

experience made a huge step forward with brand new heatmaps illustrating risk and reward, tax drag, and a beautiful new full-screen mode that allows advisors to more effectively tell their story. Beautifully refreshed Reports are arriving alongside the brand new Report Builder that allows advisors to mix and match report elements in the order they choose and build powerful one-click templates for easy report generation. Larger firms can leverage Firmwide Report Branding to make reports become even more seamless with algorithmically generated tones from their own brand colors.

are arriving alongside the brand new that allows advisors to mix and match report elements in the order they choose and build powerful one-click templates for easy report generation. Larger firms can leverage to make reports become even more seamless with algorithmically generated tones from their own brand colors. New partnerships benefiting firms include Auxilium by Aptus, a new outsourced CIO service that leverages Nitrogen technology; and major insurance discounts for firms leveraging Nitrogen Compliance tools from RIA insurance provider AiK2.

“These major platform updates and focused innovation for advisors demonstrate why it is so critical for top-tier firms to invest in best-of-breed technology to drive their growth and achieve their strategic goals,” said Tricia Rothschild, board member at Nitrogen, and a key speaker during today’s keynote. “The fastest-growing firms simply do not use second-tier tools bundled in for free with all-in-one solutions, and I’m so thrilled to watch the Nitrogen value proposition exponentially grow for everyone from solo advisors to 1,000+ strong enterprises.”

The keynote was the capstone of the annual event that drew 900+ attendees from wealth management firms ranging from solo advisors to ensemble practices to scaling mid-market firms to strategic enterprises with 1,000+ advisors. Nitrogen announced that Fearless 2024 will be held October 23-25 in Nashville, Tennessee at the award-winning Grand Hyatt hotel.

About Nitrogen

Nitrogen has been revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms grow since the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen is the growth platform for wealth management firms, helping advisors turn leads into meetings, meetings into valued clients, and clients into referral champions. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

