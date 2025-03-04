Wealth.com Launches ‘Scenario Builder’: The First All-in-One Tool to Instantly Model, Compare and Optimize Complex Estate Strategies

Latest innovation simplifies estate planning complexities, empowering advisors, wealth planners and attorneys with greater clarity and precision

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EstatePlanning--Wealth.com, the industry’s leading end-to-end estate planning platform, today introduced Scenario Builder, a powerful new estate planning modeling tool designed to give financial advisors, wealth planners and estate attorneys insights into the potential impacts of various strategies on a client’s estate. As a major enhancement to wealth.com’s already robust platform, Scenario Builder delivers real-time calculations of estate tax implications, incorporates future financial events and enables advisors to modify assumptions over time.

“ For high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families, even a single misstep can lead to millions lost in wealth,” said Danny Lohrfink, co-founder and chief product officer at wealth.com. “ This is arguably our most impressive release to date and with this technology, advisors and attorneys can guide clients through complex estate planning with greater precision, clarity and confidence than ever before.”

The launch of Scenario Builder reinforces wealth.com’s dedication to developing advanced technology for complex estates. Following last year’s introduction of the Family Office Suite™, which set a new standard for estate planning solutions tailored to HNW and UHNW families, Scenario Builder expands on that foundation with the following key benefits:

Seamlessly design and evaluate complex estate strategies in seconds: Simulate sophisticated planning techniques, including grantor retained annuity trusts (GRATs), spousal lifetime access trusts (SLATs), irrevocable life insurance trusts (ILITs), charitable lead annuity trusts (CLATs), dynasty trusts and more. Demonstrate the impact of advanced strategies individually or layer multiple techniques to see how they work together, all with personalized projections.

Simulate sophisticated planning techniques, including grantor retained annuity trusts (GRATs), spousal lifetime access trusts (SLATs), irrevocable life insurance trusts (ILITs), charitable lead annuity trusts (CLATs), dynasty trusts and more. Demonstrate the impact of advanced strategies individually or layer multiple techniques to see how they work together, all with personalized projections. Calculate and visualize tax implications, wealth transfer efficiencies and more—all from one system: Eliminate the tedious task of manually running calculations across multiple applications and inputting them into client-facing reports. Scenario Builder automates the complexity of estate planning calculations and integrates them into one centralized platform.

Eliminate the tedious task of manually running calculations across multiple applications and inputting them into client-facing reports. Scenario Builder automates the complexity of estate planning calculations and integrates them into one centralized platform. Proactively plan for future events: Incorporate anticipated events—such as asset sales, major gifts or charitable pledges—and better understand how they impact estate value and tax liability.

Incorporate anticipated events—such as asset sales, major gifts or charitable pledges—and better understand how they impact estate value and tax liability. Compare multiple scenarios simultaneously: Compare multiple scenarios side-by-side for highly personalized insights and more informed decision-making. Tailor estate planning models by adjusting key factors such as growth rates, life expectancies, state of residence and federal and state estate tax exemption amounts.

“ Advisors shouldn’t have to rely on back-of-the-napkin math or complicated spreadsheets to show clients the impact of an estate planning decision,” added Lohrfink. “ Scenario Builder provides them with an elevated level of foresight and precision, which helps strengthen client relationships while also positioning them as indispensable partners in wealth preservation. For advisors serving HNW and UHNW clients, this is a huge value-add. With confidence, we invite advisors to compare our system against anything else in the market.”

Serving more than 750 wealth management firms, wealth.com continues to set the standard for estate planning innovation. To support its continued growth, the company recently appointed Kathy Wunderli as head of private wealth, strengthening its legal team and accelerating the development of products that empower advisors serving HNW and UHNW clients—including Scenario Builder.

To learn more about wealth.com’s advanced, end-to-end estate planning platform, please visit wealth.com.

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform, empowering 750+ wealth management firms to modernize the delivery of estate planning guidance to their clients. As the only tech-led, end-to-end estate planning platform built specifically for financial institutions, wealth.com helps drive scale and efficiency, meeting client needs across the wealth spectrum. Financial advisors ranked wealth.com as the #1 estate planning platform in the 2024 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey. In 2024, wealth.com was honored by WealthManagement.com as the ‘Best Technology Provider’ in the Trust category, and CEO Rafael Loureiro received the Advisor Choice Award for Technology Providers: CEO of the Year.

