Wealth.com Appoints Leading Financial Advisor Thomas Kopelman as Head of Community

New hire reflects commitment to fostering community in the financial advisory and RIA space, ensuring a collaborative and inclusive environment for stakeholders

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EstatePlanning—Wealth.com, the industry’s leading estate planning platform, today announced the appointment of Thomas Kopelman as Head of Community. In this newly created role, Kopelman will proactively interface with the company’s primary audience, which comprises financial advisors and registered investment advisers (RIAs), forging strong connections with these critical stakeholders. His appointment underscores Wealth.com’s deep commitment to continually innovating and creating value for the wealth management community.





Currently, Kopelman is the co-founder and financial planner at AllStreet Wealth, a virtual, fee-only financial planning and investment management firm for millennials. He has been recognized as a Top 100 Financial Advisor by Investopedia in 2022 and 2023, a 2023 Young Advisor to Watch by Financial Advisor Magazine, and a Top 23 Millennial Financial Advisor by Business Insider. Kopelman is the host of The Long Game podcast and is frequently invited to speak at wealth management industry conferences. In addition, he has been featured in various publications such as Kitces.com, Fortune, and Barron’s.

“For way too long, the financial services industry has overlooked younger generations, particularly when it comes to estate planning,” said Kopelman. “At the core of my work with advisors is a desire to create an environment where they feel seen, known, and deeply engaged in Wealth.com’s transformative mission: to modernize estate planning through innovative technology.”

In his capacity as Head of Community, Kopelman will serve as the bridge between the estate planning needs and wants of the financial advisory community and the solutions that Wealth.com builds to help meet them. Kopelman will also serve as the co-host of Wealth.com’s upcoming podcast, “The Practical Planner,” alongside Anne Rhodes, chief legal officer at Wealth.com. Featuring conversations with a range of experts, including prominent attorneys and financial advisors, the podcast will focus on delivering valuable strategies and insights for effective estate planning. It aims to empower advisors with the requisite knowledge and tools to help clients protect and preserve their legacies.

“We are thrilled to have Thomas join our team and lead our community initiatives,” added Tim White, co-founder and chief partnership officer at Wealth.com. “By focusing solely on the needs of the advisor community, our team has been able to forge lasting partnerships with custodians, broker-dealers, independent RIAs and wirehouses alike. Thomas’ expertise and passion will undoubtedly play a significant role in nurturing a vibrant and engaged advisor community at Wealth.com.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Wealth.com’s recent launch of Ester™, a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI) legal assistant that enables financial advisors to make high-quality estate planning more accessible, cost effective and scalable. The onboarding of key personnel such as Kopelman will augment Wealth.com’s efforts to break down barriers in estate planning and offer a dynamic ecosystem that grows alongside its members. In addition, the firm aims to eliminate the complexity and confusion associated with outdated alternatives.

To learn more about Wealth.com’s offerings, please email sales@wealth.com.

About Wealth.com

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform. It empowers financial advisors to provide a modern, comprehensive and sophisticated estate planning solution to their clients. Wealth.com’s in-house trust and estate attorneys designed and maintain the platform to deliver the legal rigor and quality that is expected from top firms. All easily accessed by both advisor and client in a collaborative digital ecosystem. Wealth.com is optimized for, and available in, all 50 U.S. states and D.C.

Contacts

StreetCred PR



wealth@streetcredpr.com

Hannah Dixon



hannah@streetcredpr.com

317-590-0915

Will Ruben



william@streetcredpr.com

847-208-8289