Wealth Access to Demo Customer Data Insights Platform at Finovate Fall 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking—Wealth Access, the leading customer data insights platform that unifies and enriches data to power hyper-personalized experiences for financial institutions, has been announced as a demoing company at Finovate Fall 2023. David Benskin, Wealth Access Founder and CEO, will present the company’s solution during Finovate’s sixth demo session on Sept. 12 at 12:46 p.m.





Finovate Fall showcases cutting-edge banking and financial technology through short-form demos and key insights from industry thought leaders. This event offers Wealth Access the opportunity to demonstrate its ability to create 360-degree views of each customer’s financial history and drive hyper-personalized banking experiences by unifying and enriching financial services’ existing books and records.

In contrast to other data aggregation solution providers, Wealth Access intelligently unites records across multiple systems and enables service teams to bolster customer loyalty, resulting in high ROIs that are 15x their spend. The Wealth Access platform generates living balance sheets and provides actionable insights that enable bankers to overcome siloed processes and uncover complete customer stories.

Now in its 16th year, this year’s Finovate Fall takes place Sept. 11 – 13 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square in New York, N.Y. It is expected to host more than 70 live demos ranging from startups to established firms. More than 2,000 senior decision-makers, representing more than 1,000 from financial institutions, are expected to attend.

“We are thrilled to be selected by Finovate to share how Wealth Access enables financial institutions to work efficiently across business lines, bolstering customer loyalty and driving higher revenue,” said Benskin. “Our software offers an unparalleled ability to rationalize and enrich data in configurable formats, which aids customers in better understanding their financial holdings and empowers bankers to better guide their customers’ financial journey. Finovate notoriously highlights the trailblazing innovators shaping the future of the financial industry, and we are honored to be among the companies selected to showcase the merits of our technology.”

Wealth Access is an enterprise customer data insights platform that works with financial services’ existing books and records to enrich and unify data, generating deep insights that power hyper-personalized banking experiences. By intelligently unifying records across multiple systems, Wealth Access creates living balance sheets that enable service teams to see each client’s complete financial story and work across business lines to improve customer loyalty and drive higher revenue. As a result of its innovative enterprise-class solutions, Wealth Access today supports more than 200 customers with over $571 billion in assets on the company’s platform, including several of the largest banks in America.

