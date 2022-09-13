We Are Evocative: Company Consolidates Brands to One

Global Infrastructure Provider Reinforces Growth Initiatives with Brand Unification

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evocative, a global provider of Internet infrastructure, announces today that the company has consolidated its portfolio to one brand: Evocative. Evocative enables enterprise organizations with a full suite of digital transformation solutions including colocation, network, bare metal, cloud and managed services.

The colocation and bare metal operator has experienced record growth in the last decade, as noted by its recognition as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest growing privately held companies for the last 3 years. Contributing to this growth has been a series of acquisitions including assets from Carrier-1 Data Centers, ZR Systems, Cyberverse, Krypt, VPLS Inc., Wave Broadband and others.

“We see massive benefit in consolidating our affiliate brands into a single brand – Evocative,” comments Arman Khalili, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Evocative. “Unifying all Evocative affiliate brands as one allows us to seamlessly share our full suite of services and capabilities, while driving differentiated value for our customers.”

Evocative’s data center footprint spans Boston, New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley and Seattle with 11 colocation facilities. In addition to colocation services, Evocative provides enterprise customers with a full suite of cloud-to-edge infrastructure solutions, formerly operating under the VPLS Inc. name, including layer 1-3 connectivity options, bare metal hosting, IT infrastructure management and managed security solutions.

“Our Evocative brand consolidation provides us with a strong foundation to position our expanding data center footprint and services portfolio,” adds Renée Lawrence, Vice President, Global Marketing of Evocative. “We have amassed a number of acquisitions in the last few years and bringing them together under a single brand enables us with a clear and consistent message about our rapid growth trajectory.”

Evocative’s most recent acquisition came in April 2022, as Evocative acquired Carrier-1’s data center in Dallas, Texas, its fourth in the Dallas market. In the previous two years, Evocative acquired Wave Broadband’s Santa Clara, California, data center and ZR Systems, a Hawaiian Managed Services Provider. Evocative’s most influential addition, VPLS Inc., joined in 2019. The VPLS acquisition included multiple data center facilities and bolstered Evocative’s cloud and managed services operations.

With its organic growth and acquisition strategy, Evocative has quickly emerged as a leading enterprise digital infrastructure provider. Evocative is well positioned to continue its exponential growth by retooling its portfolio with a clear focus on providing best-in-class IT infrastructure and a full suite of services.

For more information about Evocative and its full suite of global enterprise-class digital infrastructure solutions, visit: www.evocative.com.

About Evocative

Evocative is a global leader in enterprise-class data center, bare metal, network, cloud, and managed services solutions that enable exceptional digital experiences. Evocative’s global footprint includes interconnected data centers and points of presence supporting over 68,000 servers across strategically located metros in North America, Europe, and Asia regions. Through organic growth and strategic acquisition, the company continues to expand its presence to power enterprise workloads at the edge. Evocative is dedicated to helping drive digital businesses forward, now and in the decades to come.

