WC DIGIT Coalition Launches to Digitize and Modernize Processes in the Workers’ Compensation Insurance Industry

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The WC DIGIT Coalition announced their formation today. This groundbreaking coalition is aimed at revolutionizing the workers’ compensation insurance industry through digital transformation. This coalition brings together a diverse group of stakeholders, including carriers, producers, reinsurers, associations, and other key players, united by a shared vision of modernizing and digitizing the workers’ compensation process.





WC DIGIT’s mission is to save the workers’ compensation insurance industry time and money by innovating processes. By bringing thought leaders together, this coalition can demonstrate the support for saving the industry time and money through widespread digital adoption.

“By joining the WC DIGIT coalition, National Comp participants can stay at the forefront of workers’ compensation digital transformation and innovation with other interested parties. This critical, collective endeavor offers the promise of unlocking a digital future for workers’ compensation processing and bringing needed efficiencies and added security to workers’ compensation transactions,” said Michelle Kerr, Conference Chair of National Comp.

The coalition aims to align stakeholders to collaborate on a digitally focused future for workers’ compensation processes, initially starting with:

Automation of claims processing and fraud detection.

Medical management and digital first solutions for employees and employers.

Support digital insurance application process and enhance regulatory compliance through technology.

The WC DIGIT Coalition welcomes prospective members and encourages organizations, individuals, solution providers, insurance organizations, and associations to join.

For more information about the coalition or to join, please visit https://www.wcdigit.org/ or contact information@wcdigit.org.

About WC DIGIT Coalition

The Workers’ Compensation Digitization, Innovation, and Transformation Coalition (WC DIGIT) is a group of aligned stakeholders – welcoming to government, industry partners, associations, and others – fostering a belief in the value of sharing conversations about driving digitization of workers’ compensation processes. The coalition’s objective is to digitize key components of the workers’ compensation process such as claims processing, medical document handling, the insurance application process, regulatory processes, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.wcdigit.org/.

