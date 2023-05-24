WBI and CyborgTech Introduce “Portfolios On Demand”: A Groundbreaking SaaS Model Portfolio Workstation for Financial Advisors and Institutions

A New Era in Financial Advisory Begins, Streamlining and Personalizing Portfolio Construction

RED BANK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WBI, a foremost provider of investment management solutions, and its software affiliate CyborgTech, a vanguard in advanced financial technology, today proudly unveil “Portfolios On Demand”, an innovative SaaS model portfolio workstation. This game-changing offering is poised to revolutionize the way advisors and institutions construct portfolios, providing access to over 1000 machine-optimized models across a universe of more than 3000 ETFs. This strategic collaboration between WBI and CyborgTech sets a new standard in personalized portfolio construction, leveraging both firms’ unique capabilities.

Moreover, WBI and CyborgTech are thrilled to announce the “Custom Portfolios On Demand” program. This tailored service is designed for advisors or institutions seeking a fully bespoke set of portfolios to serve their clients more effectively. Whether optimizing mutual funds, separately managed accounts, ETFs, or other products with a track record, this program is engineered to create portfolios that efficiently target risk and return. This bespoke service underlines our commitment to providing financial professionals with the tools necessary to meet their clients’ unique needs, offering an unmatched level of customization and efficiency in portfolio construction.

“We are elated to introduce ‘Portfolios On Demand’ to the financial services industry,” expressed Steven Van Solkema, Chief Investment Officer at WBI and Chief Quant Officer at CyborgTech. “Our partnership synergizes WBI’s investment management prowess with CyborgTech’s state-of-the-art financial technology to deliver a potent tool that elevates how advisors and institutions serve their clients.”

“This enhancement to our services marks a significant stride forward in our pursuit to reshape the fintech landscape,” added Matt Schreiber, CEO of CyborgTech and Co-CEO of WBI. “By marrying CyborgTech’s proprietary optimization engine with WBI’s deep insight into the needs of financial professionals, we are enabling advisors and institutions to provide exceptional, tailor-made investment solutions with unmatched efficiency and precision.”

The debut of “Portfolios On Demand” follows a series of successful collaborations and accolades for both WBI and CyborgTech. In 2023, WBI’s platform, Cy, powered by CyborgTech, earned its’ 3rd straight Fintech Breakthrough Award for its pioneering approach to investment management solutions, while CyborgTech’s machine optimization engine consistently received accolades for its advanced capabilities and transformative impact on the fintech industry.

To learn more about “Portfolios On Demand” and the “Custom Portfolios On Demand” program, please visit www.wbicy.com/portfoliosondemand or contact Rick Kundracik, Director of WealthTech Solutions, at rkundracik@wbiinvestments.com.

WBI Investments, LLC is a leading provider of investment management solutions, with a longstanding commitment to helping financial professionals optimize their clients’ financial outcomes. By combining innovative technology, research-driven strategies, and exceptional service, WBI empowers advisors and institutions to create and maintain successful investment portfolios tailored to the unique needs and preferences of their clients. For more information visit wbicy.com.

CyborgTech, LLC is a pioneer in advanced financial technology, providing state-of-the-art solutions to financial advisors, broker-dealers, banks, and other institutions worldwide. With its proprietary machine optimization engine and other innovative tools, CyborgTech is dedicated to transforming the fintech landscape and enabling financial professionals to deliver exceptional, customized investment solutions with unparalleled efficiency and precision.

Consideration for the FinTech Breakthrough award is no guarantee of future performance. CyborgTech LLC did not pay a fee but did submit applications for consideration. Award received on 3/23/2023. For more information on the award categories and judging process, click here: FinTech Breakthrough.

