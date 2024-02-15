Wayside Publishing Announces Promotion of Meghann Gorden to Chief Executive Officer to Drive Continued Growth

FREEPORT, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Candoo–Wayside Publishing®, the fastest-growing, U.S.-based K–12 world languages publisher, proudly announces the appointment of Meghann Gorden as Chief Executive Officer. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, strategic foresight, and outstanding leadership prowess, Ms. Gorden’s elevation to C.E.O marks a significant milestone for the company.





Ms. Gorden’s profound comprehension of the industry landscape, coupled with a track record of fostering innovation and growth, positions her as the ideal leader to propel Wayside Publishing toward sustained success. Her leadership promises to bring forth innovative curriculum and technology solutions that will enhance the educational experience for both educators and students alike, positively impacting our valued customers.

Greg Greuel, founder and President of Wayside Publishing, expressed his confidence in Ms. Gorden, stating, “Meg has shattered glass ceilings and will undoubtedly continue to achieve remarkable feats. I am proud to see her at the helm of the company. Her leadership will undoubtedly steer us toward great accomplishments.”

Reflecting on her new role, Ms. Gorden remarked, “Assuming the mantle of CEO is an immense honor, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity. Under Greg’s guidance, Wayside has evolved into one of the most respected entities in the Language Learning Ed-Tech sector. As CEO, my commitment is unwavering in propelling Wayside Publishing to new levels of innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth,” Ms. Gorden continued. “My vision is to cultivate a culture that embraces change and empowers every team member to contribute their best efforts. Together, we will make a lasting impact on our industry and, most importantly, on our customers.”

With Ms. Gorden’s visionary leadership, Wayside Publishing is poised to embark on an exciting journey of growth and innovation, dedicated to enriching the educational landscape and exceeding customer expectations.

About Wayside Publishing ®: Wayside is dedicated to creating innovative teaching and learning products to meet the needs of world language classrooms today and in the future. Our suite of language learning products and services is complemented by cutting-edge classroom technology solutions that bring together the latest approaches to language acquisition through personalized learning tools. Wayside is positioned to continue rapid growth, as more and more teachers, district leaders, and state review committees are choosing our proficiency-based products. To learn more about Wayside Publishing, visit waysidepublishing.com.

