Wave of Executive Talent Joins Hammerspace, Signaling Market Shift in AI Infrastructure and Hybrid Cloud

Gregg Machon and Jeff Echols, Senior Go-to-Market Leaders from VAST Data and WEKA, Join Hammerspace, Signaling Hammerspace as the Destination for Storage Innovators

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Hammerspace, the company orchestrating the next data cycle, today announced two new additions to its leadership team with the appointment of Gregg Machon as its Global Vice President of Channel Sales and Jeff Echols as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.

Machon, previously leading global channel sales at VAST Data, has a track record of building high-growth channel ecosystems at Qumulo, HPE, Nimble Storage, SolidFire, NetApp, Isilon, and EMC. Echols, formerly Vice President of Global Partner Sales at WEKA, has built and scaled strategic partner programs at Nutanix, CommVault, and Dell Technologies. Their move to Hammerspace underscores the industry’s shift toward the company’s Global Data Platform as the future of AI and hybrid cloud storage.

“AI is revolutionizing industries, but outdated storage models are holding it back. At Hammerspace, we’re solving this problem with a radically new approach, and the industry’s top talent knows it,” said David Flynn, Hammerspace Founder and CEO. “Gregg and Jeff are leaders in transforming how data is delivered for AI and hybrid cloud, and I’m thrilled to have them on board as we continue to redefine the future of data infrastructure.”

The appointments come as Hammerspace scales rapidly, expanding with added sales team members through North America and EMEA while opening an office in the Asia-Pacific market to meet surging demand for AI-driven high-performance infrastructure and data orchestration. The company’s breakthrough technology delivers data to GPUs at unmatched speed, maximizing compute performance while eliminating storage bottlenecks across multiple data centers, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments.

“AI architectures struggle to get data to GPUs when it’s scattered across data centers and the cloud. Hammerspace elegantly solves this problem using open standards to accelerate customer time to value,” said Echols.

“The storage industry is consolidating, and partners need to align with the right technology to stay competitive in the AI era. Betting on Hammerspace is a strategic move, and I’m excited to help partners unlock new value,” said Machon.

Hammerspace continues to attract top talent from high-performance storage companies as the market realizes infrastructure speed is just one of the key components to consider in AI architectures. The demand for Hammerspace data assimilation, data orchestration and standards-based architecture offers the complete package of what customers need in their AI data strategies.

Machon and Echols join Hammerspace following other key recent hires from VAST Data and WEKA, including Jeff Giannetti as Chief Revenue Officer and Greg Palinckx as Senior Director of Americas Sales Engineering.

Current open positions at Hammerspace are available on its Careers page.

Learn More:

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is radically changing how unstructured data is used and preserved. Our Global Data Platform unifies unstructured data across edge, data centers, and clouds. It provides extreme parallel performance for AI, GPUs, and high-speed data analytics, and orchestrates data to any location and any storage system. This eliminates data silos and makes data an instantly accessible resource for users, applications, and compute clusters, no matter where they are located.

Hammerspace and the Hammerspace logo are trademarks of Hammerspace, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2025 Hammerspace, Inc. All rights reserved.

Press Contact Details:

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Hammerspace

Kim Pegnato, 781-835-7118

Hammerspace@igniteconsultinginc.com