Wave Neuro Receives 2023 Restore Technology Award

“Wave Neuro is honored to be chosen as the recipient of the 2023 Restore Technology Award by their outstanding national operator network,” said Fred Walke, Chief Executive Officer of Wave Neuro. “Restore’s astounding growth across the U.S. tells me that people are embracing proactive methods to improve their health and wellbeing. While Restore has mastered delivering services that optimize the body, Wave aspires to be the technology platform optimizing the mind. Wave is excited to partner with Restore’s trailblazing operators to pioneer new paradigms in mind & body health performance.”

The Restore Technology Award—which was selected for the first time during their annual conference, storeRe—was given to the most innovative technology leader whose solution provides the most potential for adding value to Restore’s clients and studios.

The competitors in the conference’s Restore Technology Battle Royale, involved several cutting-edge companies, with their senior leadership presenting their capabilities to the audience—and conference attendees experiencing and testing each product to vote for the award recipient.

“Wave Neuro is a fitting recipient of the 2023 Technology Award,” said Dr. Richard Joseph, Restore’s Chief Medical Officer. “The potential for portable devices that leverage the science of quantitative EEG and transcranial stimulation to support cognitive health is exciting. Wave Neuro is at the leading edge of this nascent but growing industry through its commitment to leading with rigorous scientific research and academic partnerships.”

“Wave Neuro winning our first-ever Restore Technology Award is well deserved,” said Restore’s Co-Founder and Interim CEO, Steve Welch. “I can see why our studio owners were so excited about the potential of the Wave Neuro technology, as it truly has the potential to expand the limits of personal health and performance.”

About Restore Hyper Wellness:

Launched in Austin, Texas, in 2015, Restore is the award-winning creator of an innovative new category of care—Hyper Wellness®. Restore delivers expert guidance and an extensive array of cutting-edge wellness modalities integrated under one roof. These modalities include Cryotherapy, Red Light Therapy, Infrared Sauna, Compression, IV Drip Therapy, Intramuscular (IM) Shots, Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Biomarker Assessments, Cryoskin, Hydrafacial™, and Circadia® Oxygen Facial. Restore is expanding the limits of personal health and performance, to help people do more of what they love through personalized, science-backed therapies.

About Wave Neuro:

Wave Neuroscience is redefining mental and cognitive health and the way it is understood and managed. As the world’s first Braincare™ Performance company, Wave Neuroscience utilizes its proprietary machine learning platform to provide specialized objective insights into how your brain functions as well as a personalized guidance protocol for brain stimulation. Wave Neuroscience analyzes the way your brainwaves interact and uses that data to create a personalized, non-pharmaceutical, non-invasive Braincare™ plan to strengthen and fortify optimal brainwave activity. Wave Neuro’s patented technology is available through our network of 125 partners across 15 countries. To find a location near you, visit Wave Neuro.

