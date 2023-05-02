<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today declared that the Corporation will pay a quarterly dividend of thirty-six cents ($0.36) per share on each outstanding share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, said dividend to be paid on June 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.

Contacts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Diane McClintock

Senior Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations

Phone: 978-689-6153

Email: investorrelations@wattswater.com

