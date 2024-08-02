Watson Farley & Williams and DISCO Expand Strategic Ediscovery Partnership

Global 200 firm selects legal technology company to provide advanced ediscovery tools, AI-enabled features and scalable professional services





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DISCO (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, announced it has been selected by Watson Farley & Williams (WFW), a prominent Global 200 law firm, as the firm’s strategic partner for ediscovery technology and services to support its growing international disputes practice and client base.

WFW is a sector-focused law firm with 700+ lawyers in 19 offices worldwide. Committed to equipping its geographically dispersed case teams with intuitive, AI-enabled technology, the firm’s IT organization, led by Joby Tyler, set out to evaluate the ediscovery market to select a preferred global partner.

“WFW has prioritized the deployment of new technologies and AI-driven solutions for driving excellence and efficiency in legal service delivery, and our selection of DISCO is another example of how our firm is forward-thinking when it comes to embracing innovation and new approaches to client work,” said Joby Tyler, WFW IT Director.

“Having received positive feedback from our Bangkok disputes team regarding their use of DISCO on several recent matters, we embarked on an extensive evaluation of their technology, security, innovation approach and expertise,” Joby continued. “The WFW IT team ran live pilot projects through DISCO Ediscovery as part of our selection process. Whilst other products failed our hands-on stress test, DISCO ticked all boxes required for my team and I to support a global rollout to all WFW offices.”

“We’ve used various e-disclosure platforms in the past, but having recently worked with DISCO on a fast-moving, complex dispute, we knew right away that it gave us several advantages, including speed, ease of adoption and cost clarity,” said Steven Burkill, WFW Partner, Head of Bangkok office, Head of Asia Dispute Resolution. “Also, DISCO AI proved critical for us in meeting timelines and dealing with budget constraints in the multi-jurisdiction disclosure process.”

The dispute involved analyzing over three million documents under an extremely tight timeframe, leveraging WFW lawyers across multiple offices. By combining DISCO’s technology, professional services, and AI experts, WFW lawyers were able to meet their objectives while significantly reducing disclosure costs and delivering a highly accurate disclosure in less than two months.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our relationship with WFW globally, furthering the adoption of AI-driven solutions that allow lawyers to rethink traditional workflows and budgets in the pursuit of delivering favorable outcomes for their clients,” said Tripp Hemphill, DISCO’s Global VP of Enterprise Markets. “We look forward to supporting the firm’s case teams across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia through our geographically dispersed technical and services infrastructure. It’s rewarding for our team to work with clients who value innovation that advances the practice of law.”

In addition to immediate access to DISCO’s suite of purpose-built litigation applications, the partnership provides WFW with a front-row seat to pilot and adopt DISCO’s Cecilia Generative AI solutions, which currently include Q&A, document summarization, timeline generation, deposition summaries, and auto review.

About Watson Farley & Williams

Watson Farley & Williams is an international law firm with a focus on the energy, transport and infrastructure sectors. With offices in Athens, Bangkok, Dubai, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanoi, Hong Kong, London, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Rome, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo, the firm’s 700+ lawyers work as integrated teams to provide practical, commercially focused advice to clients around the world.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal product offerings that simplify legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. Our scalable, integrated product offerings enable legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

Contacts

media@csdisco.com