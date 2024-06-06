Watermark’s Educational Impact Suite Finds Success During 2024 Award Season

Earning three awards for one unified solution, Watermark fills a necessary gap in higher ed.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Watermark, the leading provider of software solutions for higher education, announced today that it has been named a winner in The Edtech Breakthrough, The TITAN Business, and the Stevie Award for Postsecondary Enterprise Solutions.





These highly praised awards were presented to Watermark for its Educational Impact Suite (EIS), a centralizing hub of integrated tools tailor-made for higher education institutions to drive continuous improvement in core processes like assessment, accreditation, faculty review, and student success initiatives.

“We’re honored to receive these esteemed awards, which highlight Watermark’s commitment to excellence and innovation in educational technology,” said Erin Shy, CEO of Watermark. “This persistent recognition signifies the true impact of the Educational Impact Suite, which continues to transform higher education.”

This year, Watermark has been honored with the following award recognitions for its EIS system:

The EdTech Breakthrough Enrollment Management Solution Provider of the Year aims to honor excellence and innovation in various educational technology categories, recognizing outstanding products and companies in the field. Among the nominees, Watermark’s EIS stood out, earning the prestigious title of Enrollment Management Solution Provider of the Year. The EIS’s innovative approach addresses digital sprawl in higher education by streamlining processes across departments and boosting institutional effectiveness. With features like predictive analytics and AI-driven insights, the EIS facilitates personalized student engagement strategies, ultimately enhancing retention and success rates.

The TITAN Business Awards, renowned for acknowledging global industry leaders for their innovation, leadership, and achievements, honor contributions to business excellence across all sectors. Among the recipients, Watermark’s EIS earned a Gold Titan Award for Business Technology Education Solution. Recognized for its market performance, EIS witnessed a surge in adoption rates, with multi-product win rates soaring from 20.4% in 2022 to 32.7% in 2023, accompanied by substantial growth in user engagement. The suite’s success is further displayed by its high customer satisfaction, boasting a 100% rating in support areas and an overall service rating of 4.7 out of 5.

Winning the Stevie American Business Award for Postsecondary Enterprise Solution, Watermark’s EIS caught the judge’s eyes for its role as a transformative enterprise solution in higher education technology. Evaluated by over 300 professionals worldwide over a three-month period, the EIS showcases its advanced functionality and impact in its targeted markets. Perfectly aligned with the criteria for this esteemed award, Watermark has affirmed its position as a thought leader in the edtech industry.

“These accolades highlight the goal of our Educational Impact Suite to address critical challenges within higher education, from streamlining processes to fostering student success,” said Jennifer Strachan, SVP of Marketing at Watermark. “We remain committed to driving forward-thinking solutions that empower institutions to thrive in a dynamic educational environment.”

These accolades reinforce Watermark as a seasoned thought leader and authority in the education technology industry. Through continued institutional engagement, Watermark regularly addresses and develops innovative solutions to higher education’s most pressing challenges, converting them into personalized experiences through continuous improvements.

For more information about Watermark’s Educational Impact Suite, visit https://www.watermarkinsights.com/explore/educational-impact-suite/.

About Watermark

Watermark gives higher education institutions the tools they need to easily track, manage, and examine their data. For over twenty years, colleges and universities have used Watermark solutions to complete assessment and accreditation requirements, capture and analyze student feedback, showcase faculty accomplishments, and improve student engagement. Watermark’s Educational Impact Suite (EIS) puts data into context so faculty and staff can focus on what really matters: institutional and student success. Learn why Watermark is trusted by over 1,700 colleges and universities to support continuous improvement at www.watermarkinsights.com.

Contacts

Coleman Pyeatt



anthonyBarnum Public Relations



coleman.pyeatt@anthonybarnum.com

(214) 797-9848