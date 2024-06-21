Watermark Hosts Engage 2024, Annual Gathering of Higher Education Leaders

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Watermark, the leading provider of software solutions for higher education, proudly concludes its annual Engage Conference held from June 11-13 at the Marriott City Center in Minneapolis. Engage 2024 brought together higher education administrators, educators, and stakeholders to connect, learn, and grow through an array of keynote sessions, breakout discussions, product roadmaps, and networking opportunities.





“Engage 2024 has truly been a transformative experience, and maybe our most insightful Engage yet,” said Erin Shy, CEO of Watermark. “Shortly following the commencement of the ‘Covid class,’ this year’s Engage conference showed how far our community of colleges and universities across the country have come in four short years. This annual event reinforces our collective mission to drive impactful and meaningful improvements in higher education.”

This year’s conference was highlighted by a powerful keynote address from Brittany Packnett Cunningham, a distinguished activist, educator, writer, and leader. Cunningham emphasized the critical role of educators in nurturing students’ confidence, self-love, and authenticity.

“Educators are the architects of confidence,” said Cunningham. “By fostering environments where students can see their true selves and potential, we empower them to embrace their authenticity and lead with love. It was an honor to speak at Engage 2024, and I look forward to following Watermark’s impact on higher education in the years to come.”

Engage 2024 also served as a platform to celebrate outstanding achievements within the Watermark client community. Awards were presented in three key categories:

Impact Award : Utah Valley University’s Faculty Success team, known as the “SUPER Dream Team,” was recognized for its exceptional dedication and innovative strategies, significantly improving faculty engagement and adoption rates.

: Utah Valley University’s Faculty Success team, known as the “SUPER Dream Team,” was recognized for its exceptional dedication and innovative strategies, significantly improving faculty engagement and adoption rates. Insights Award : Kelly Krenkel, vice president of academic affairs at Florida National University, was honored for her exemplary administration of multiple Watermark products, fostering continuous campus improvement, and generously sharing insights with peers.

: Kelly Krenkel, vice president of academic affairs at Florida National University, was honored for her exemplary administration of multiple Watermark products, fostering continuous campus improvement, and generously sharing insights with peers. Innovation Award: Amy Kline, associate dean at Seton Hall University, was celebrated for her leadership in implementing Student Learning & Licensure amidst various challenges, showcasing her commitment to providing excellence for students.

“The energy and collaboration at Engage 2024 were unparalleled,” said Jennifer Strachan, SVP of marketing at Watermark. “We are thrilled to see the exchange of ideas and forging partnerships that will propel higher education forward. Our commitment to providing institutions with the solutions and spaces needed to ensure student success is what Engage is all about, and I couldn’t be prouder of all our team accomplished to make Engage 2024 a success.”

For more information about Watermark and its suite of solutions, visit www.watermarkinsights.com.

