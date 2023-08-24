waterdrop® Rings NASDAQ Opening Bell While Brand Grows as a Global Leader in Sustainable Hydration

waterdrop®, the Beverage Innovation Brand Backed by Tennis Champion Novak Djokovic, Celebrates US Expansion With a Times Square Tennis Takeover

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a momentous occasion, waterdrop®, the pioneer in hydration and beverage, has rung the NASDAQ market opening bell in celebration of its rapid growth in the United States. A symbol of the brand’s strategic US expansion and emergence as a leader in the industry, this event underscores waterdrop®’s commitment to sustainable hydration both in sports and in daily life.









“It’s an honor to commemorate waterdrop®’s achievements by ringing the NASDAQ opening bell and orchestrating a Times Square tennis takeover,” said Martin Murray, CEO & Founder of waterdrop®. “The morning at NASDAQ marks a milestone for waterdrop® as we expand our global presence and further our reach in the United States. Djokovic’s role as an investor and brand ambassador reinforces our shared vision of eliminating plastic bottles and sugary beverages from the industry, on and off the court. This signifies our dedication to a sustainable future, not just in the beverage world but also in our endeavor to promote healthier lifestyles. We look forward to inspiring positive change and making strides towards a more sustainable world!”

In addition to its impressive D2C channel, waterdrop®, a European brand by origin, is actively expanding its stateside retail footprint with the recent opening of a Mall of America location. With a strong presence in over 20,000 retail outlets, such as Walmart, Target and HEB, alongside a network of over 40 of their very own waterdrop® brick and mortar stores worldwide (including the US, Europe, UK & Singapore), the brand’s omni-channel reach is on a continuous upward trajectory, driven by ambitions for even broader expansion.

A Rally for Sustainability: Athletes Uniting for an Extraordinary Game of Tennis in New York’s Times Square

To further mark the occasion, waterdrop® is taking over NYC’s Times Square with its brand ambassadors to serve sustainable hydration with a dynamic pop up tennis court, complete with a captivating “hydration station” offering a variety of Microdrink beverages. Consumers will be able to play on court, sip at the hydration station, and celebrate waterdrop®’s deep ties with tennis just ahead of the US Open. In tandem with the brand’s activation in New York’s Times Square, waterdrop® has recently earned the reputable titles of Official Hydration Partner and Gold Partner of the 2023 ATP Tour. These strategic partnerships solidify waterdrop® as a trailblazer in sustainable hydration within the realm of sports, both on and off the court. The collaborations bring forth ingenious on-court hydration benches, specialized hydration products for players and staff, and active involvement with the ATP’s medical team, highlighting waterdrop®’s commitment to holistic wellness.

waterdrop® has been at the forefront of the hydration revolution since 2016, envisioning a world where consumers turn to their faucets instead of the beverage aisle. Its dissolvable, sugar-free Microdrinks, reusable water bottles, and innovative smart water filtration systems have been praised by consumers for supporting a healthier and sustainable lifestyle as waterdrop® has saved over 30 million plastic bottles to date!

About waterdrop®:

waterdrop® is a fast-growing hydration brand based in Vienna, Austria, disrupting the beverage industry with its innovative waterdrop® Microdrink and global hydration platform. The company’s mission is to encourage people to drink more water in a sustainable way, with its sugar-free, flavored cubes dissolving in water to enrich it with natural fruit & plant extracts and valuable vitamins. waterdrop® is significantly reducing plastic use and CO2 emissions, thanks to its individual recyclable packaging for each cube. The company also partners with Plastic Bank, pledging to collect one plastic bottle for every 12-pack sold. waterdrop® has grown to have more than 2 million online customers and over 300 employees, with product listings in over 20,000 retail outlets and more than 40 waterdrop® stores worldwide. For more information, visit www.waterdrop.com.

