Watercress Financial, Finturf partner to expand reach of home improvement financing options

Contractors close more sales with flexible payment plans and a range of financing options

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thanks to a new partnership announced today between Watercress Financial and Finturf, more contractors will have access to a variety of loan products, and homeowners will be able to secure more financing options to fund their home improvement projects.

This new partnership will fully integrate Watercress Financial’s financing products into the Finturf network, helping Finturf’s business partners close more deals by providing customers with immediate access to Watercress’ consumer loans to finance home improvement projects – and increasing business for contractors on the Finturf platform.

“Being fully integrated into the Finturf platform means home improvement contractors have simple and direct access to all Watercress loan products, providing their customers with comprehensive payment options and increasing customer satisfaction,” said Matt Melius, CEO of Watercress Financial.

Watercress Financial partners with contractors to provide low-cost, fully transparent financing options to individuals planning home improvement projects. Watercress’ products have no hidden fees nor retroactive interest and include clear language explanations of the loan products. These products allow contractors to offer flexible payment options, increasing their closing rate with larger average project sizes and improving customer satisfaction.

Finturf is a platform that provides innovative, accessible, and affordable point-of-sale financing solutions to consumers and businesses through multiple lenders. Finturf partners with lenders such as Watercress to increase access to their products and, in turn, increase business success – all while creating a positive experience for consumers.

“The addition of Watercress is a big milestone for Finturf,” said Stephen Pool, Vice President of Partnerships at Finturf. “We now have home improvement lending options designed to fit all credit profiles, enabling contractors to achieve some of the highest approval rates in the industry.”

Finturf will now be able to offer a full suite of home improvement financing options that are expected to see approval rates of 80% or higher in many verticals.

“Finturf’s partnership with Watercress Financial will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the home improvement financing market,” said Chrissy Rico, Partnership Success Manager at Finturf. “By offering flexible payment plans and a range of financing options, we will empower homeowners to make their dream projects a reality.”

For more information on Watercress Financial, visit watercressgroup.com. For more information on Finturf, visit finturf.com.

About Watercress Financial

Watercress Financial partners with contractors to provide financing options to individuals planning home improvement projects. Watercress’ intuitive platform allows contractors to easily research financing products, quickly enabling them to close more deals and grow their business. Founded in 2021 by consumer finance experts with decades of experience, Watercress combines knowledge with a white-glove approach to ensure contractors have the support they need throughout each project.

About Finturf

Finturf is a multi-lender, point-of-sale financing solution developed for merchants and service providers of all sizes. Finturf increases approvals and sales of higher ticket items by seamlessly connecting customers to financing options from a broad portfolio of loan providers.

Contacts

Susan Peter, 515-448-8970



speter@watercressgroup.com

Stephen Pool, 818-844-8919



Stephen.p@finturf.com