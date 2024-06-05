Water to Land, the Music Never Ends: Shokz OpenSwim Pro Waterproof Open-Ear Bone-Conduction Sports Headphones Now Available Globally

First IP68 Fully Waterproof Headphones With Bluetooth® and MP3 Capabilities That Functions Equally Well Underwater and on Land

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BeOpen—Shokz, the global consumer electronics brand and world’s leading pioneer in open-ear headphone technology, today launched OpenSwim Pro, the brand’s first Bluetooth and MP3 capable sports headphone made with bone conduction technology. OpenSwim Pro is the ultimate multisport headphone, built for athletes, with an open-ear design in an ultra-lightweight frame, that allows you to listen to your favorite music while swimming and comfortably stream audio while you run or bike with crystal clear clarity.









These open-ear headphones have a flexible Nickel-Titanium alloy frame with a soft silicone material and biofit design promoting a secure fit that works great with a swimming cap and goggles. OpenSwim Pro aren’t just made for swimming – in fact, they’re perfect for interacting with your colleagues, staying connected to your family and friends, and keeping you situationally aware and motivated during any workout. With a simple press volume+ and volume- or in the Shokz App, switch modes easily between Bluetooth streaming and MP3 listening.

“Bringing the ability to utilize Bluetooth out of the water is a gamechanger for multi-sport athletes and those that want the music to never end,” said Vincent Xiong, Chief Executive Officer at Shokz. “OpenSwim Pro is designed for swimming, running, cycling, triathlon training, trail running, hiking, fitness and more. OpenSwim Pro unlocks an athlete’s full potential and is built to be comfortable, safe and secure in any situation.”

Designed with Shokz’s PremiumPitch™ 2.0+, the headphones produce clear sound, powerful volume, and a rich bass. To ensure sound quality is ready for all your needs, there are three EQ modes – swimming mode, vocal booster mode and standard mode. They’re also perfect for phone calls, designed with two mics and noise and echo cancellation, providing crystal clear audio.

OpenSwim Pro has an IP68 rating allowing users to use their headphones for up to two hours submerged in two meters of water. Users can also expect up to nine hours of battery life and a quick charge feature. Transition seamlessly between products thanks to multipoint pairing and the use of Bluetooth® V5.4 providing a quick and stable connection.

OpenSwim Pro Features:

IP68 waterproof rating provides swimmers up to two hours of use under two meters of water.

Bluetooth & MP3 capability allows fitness enthusiasts to use OpenSwim Pro anytime, anywhere.

Shokz’s signature open-ear design enhances situational awareness and connection in all environments.

An ergonomic build ensures all-day comfort and a secure fit that remains in place during strenuous exercise.

Equipped with PremiumPitch TM 2.0+, that allows for clear sound, powerful volume, and a rich bass.

Packed with a 9-hour battery life when used in Bluetooth mode and 6 hours when used in MP3 mode. The quick charge feature ensure users never have to endure a workout without their music.

The playlist opportunities are endless thanks to 32GB of MP3 memory, allowing users to store up to 8,000 songs.

It comes with two mics that allow the use of noise and echo cancellation, providing clear calls.

Listeners can get a more personalized listening experience by using the Shokz App to select your favorite EQ setting, including standard mode, vocal booster mode and swimming mode.

OpenSwim Pro: Specs

Microphone type: 2 Mics with Noise and Echo Cancellation

Audio: PremiumPitch™ 2.0+

Speaker Type: 8th Generation Bone Conduction Technology

Materials: Nickel-Titanium Alloy frame with Soft Silicone

Bluetooth®: Generation 5.4

MP3 storage: 32GB

MP3 music formats: MP3, WMA, FLAC, WAV, AAC, M4A, APE

EQ modes: Vocal Booster, Standard and Swimming

Wireless range: Up to 33 ft (10 m)

Battery type: Rechargeable Li-Polymer Battery

Battery capacity: 160 mAh

Continuous play time: Up to 9 hours

Charger type: 4-Pin Magnetic Charging Cable

Charge voltage: 5V ± 5%

Play time: Up to 9 hours

Quick charge feature: 10 minutes gives listeners up to 3 hours of battery life

Weight: 27.3g

IP rating: IP68 Waterproof and Sweat-Resistant

Frequency Response: 20 Hz~20 KHz

Frequency band: 2,402 MHz~2,480 MHz

Speaker impedance: 8.5 ohm ± 20%

Speaker Sensitivity: 105 ± 3 dB

Microphone Sensitivity: -38 dB ± 1 dB

Warranty: 2 years

OpenSwim Pro is available to purchase today on Shokz.com and Amazon in Red or Grey for $179.95 USD.

About Shokz

Shokz audio products deliver premium stereo sound and the safety and comfort of an open-ear design to consumers worldwide. Shokz offers their patented open-ear technology to improve situational awareness and keep users connected to their surroundings. Since 2011, Shokz has used its proprietary technologies and signature open-ear design for endurance, lifestyle, and communication audio products, priced for everyday use. Learn more about the brand that inspires users to #beopen at www.shokz.com.

