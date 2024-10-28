watchTowr Appoints Elvina Liow to Vice President, APAC

Liow to Lead the Company’s Operations Across the Asia-Pacific Region

SINGAPORE & LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–watchTowr, the cybersecurity company redefining External Attack Surface Management, today announced the promotion of Elvina Liow to Vice President (VP) of APAC. Having served as VP of Commercial since February 2024, Elvina will now lead watchTowr’s business across the Asia-Pacific region, driving all aspects of business strategy, execution, and growth. Her leadership will be critical to continuing the company’s hyper-growth and strengthening its presence in the region.









“Elvina has been pivotal to watchTowr’s continued success and a key driver of our success in the region. Her leadership has been instrumental in expanding watchTowr’s commercial footprint and deepening both customer and partner relationships,” said Benjamin Harris, CEO and founder, watchTowr. “Her deep understanding of both the cybersecurity landscape and our customers’ evolving needs makes her the ideal person to lead our APAC business as we continue our rapid growth and global expansion.”

Elvina joined watchTowr in 2022 as an Account Director, following over a decade of experience in senior sales, product management, and business development roles at industry leaders such as NTT and F-Secure. She quickly grew her career at watchTowr, earning a promotion to Head of Commercial within a year and assuming the role of VP of Commercial in February 2024, becoming part of watchTowr’s extended leadership team.

“I’m truly honored to enter this role at such an exciting time for watchTowr. The APAC region has been a core foundation of the business, paving the success of our global expansion. The team has delivered impressive results, building a great client network and strong partnerships in the region,” said Liow. “Our mission to help organizations continuously validate and strengthen their security postures is more important than ever, and I look forward to deepening our presence and driving significant growth across the region.”

Elvina’s promotion follows watchTowr’s recent $19 million Series A funding round, which will further accelerate its growth plans by expanding its go-to-market, research, and engineering teams. In her new role, Elvina will assume full responsibility for watchTowr’s business in the APAC region, scaling operations and driving the company’s mission to redefine and lead the external attack surface management market globally.

watchTowr is redefining External Attack Surface Management with its Continuous Automated Red Teaming technology, built by offensive security experts and backed by real-world vulnerability research. Critical infrastructure and Fortune 500 companies globally trust watchTowr to continuously validate and strengthen their security postures. If there’s a way to compromise an organization, the watchTowr Platform will find it. Follow the company on LinkedIn and X. To learn more about watchTowr, visit https://watchtowr.com/.

