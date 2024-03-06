Home Business Wire WasteFuel Featured on TIME and Statista’s 2024 List of America’s Top GreenTech...
Business Wire

WasteFuel Featured on TIME and Statista’s 2024 List of America’s Top GreenTech Companies

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#climateWasteFuel, a California-based next-generation waste-to-fuels company, has been recognized as one of America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2024 by TIME Magazine and the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, Statista. The prestigious list highlights 250 of America’s top sustainability-focused companies.


“We are excited to be included in TIME’s inaugural ranking of America’s top greentech innovators,” said Trevor Neilson, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of WasteFuel. “This recognition highlights WasteFuel’s commitment to using proven technologies to reduce waste and decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like shipping.”

The rigorous selection process evaluated more than 4,600 U.S.-based companies across three key dimensions: positive environmental impact, financial strength and innovation drive. Statista, a leading data provider, conducted comprehensive research and analysis in collaboration with HolonIQ and LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions.

About WasteFuel:

WasteFuel is a next-generation sustainable fuels company using proven technologies to help address the climate emergency and revolutionize mobility. WasteFuel converts municipal and agricultural waste into low-carbon fuels including green methanol for shipping. Investors in the company include: bp ventures, i(x) Net Zero, NetJets, Maersk, and Prime Infra.

For more information visit: www.wastefuel.com.

Contacts

Abby Pick

press@wastefuel.com

Articoli correlati

CIBL, Inc. Reports Preliminary (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operating Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBL, Inc. (“CIBL” or the “Company”; OTC Pink ®: CIBY) announces preliminary unaudited results for the quarter...
Continua a leggere

Core Scientific to Provide CoreWeave up to 16 MW of Data Center Infrastructure to Support AI and HPC Workloads in Long Term Hosting Contract...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strategic extension of data center hosting business levers Core Scientific’s expertise in high value compute to broaden revenue model...
Continua a leggere

IQVIA CFO Ron Bruehlman to Speak at Barclays Annual Global Healthcare Conference on March 13, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV), announced today that Ron Bruehlman, executive vice president and chief...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php