WasteFuel Featured on TIME and Statista’s 2024 List of America’s Top GreenTech Companies

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#climate—WasteFuel, a California-based next-generation waste-to-fuels company, has been recognized as one of America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2024 by TIME Magazine and the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, Statista. The prestigious list highlights 250 of America’s top sustainability-focused companies.





“We are excited to be included in TIME’s inaugural ranking of America’s top greentech innovators,” said Trevor Neilson, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of WasteFuel. “This recognition highlights WasteFuel’s commitment to using proven technologies to reduce waste and decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like shipping.”

The rigorous selection process evaluated more than 4,600 U.S.-based companies across three key dimensions: positive environmental impact, financial strength and innovation drive. Statista, a leading data provider, conducted comprehensive research and analysis in collaboration with HolonIQ and LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions.

About WasteFuel:

WasteFuel is a next-generation sustainable fuels company using proven technologies to help address the climate emergency and revolutionize mobility. WasteFuel converts municipal and agricultural waste into low-carbon fuels including green methanol for shipping. Investors in the company include: bp ventures, i(x) Net Zero, NetJets, Maersk, and Prime Infra.

