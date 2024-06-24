Washington Post Names TekSynap #3 in Greater Washington Area Top Workplaces 2024

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NOLA #Bloomberg–TekSynap is thrilled to announce its recognition as a Top Workplaces 2024 honoree by the Washington Post. This prestigious award, based entirely on employee feedback, highlights the company’s outstanding workplace culture and dedication to fostering an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered.









Employee-Centric Approach

The award results from a thorough third-party survey conducted by Energage LLC, a leading provider of employee engagement solutions. The survey assesses crucial workplace culture aspects, focusing on respect, support, growth opportunities, and employee empowerment. TekSynap’s top ranking underscores its commitment to these values, demonstrating a workplace where every voice is heard and appreciated.

Building a Community of Growth and Inclusion

At TekSynap, we prioritize creating a community where every employee can thrive. We believe in equal opportunities and ensure all voices are respected and valued. Our employees benefit from various programs designed to promote personal and professional development. These include:

Travel Vouchers: Encouraging work-life balance and rewarding exceptional performance.



Educational Programs: Offering continuous learning opportunities to advance careers.



Retirement Options: Providing robust retirement plans to secure employees’ futures.



High-Quality Healthcare: Ensuring comprehensive healthcare benefits for all employees.

These initiatives are part of TekSynap’s broader strategy to nurture a supportive, dynamic workplace that promotes individual and organizational success.

A Culture of Flexibility and Excellence

TekSynap is committed to fostering a flexible, inclusive work environment that encourages innovation and excellence. With a remarkable **97% employee satisfaction rate**, our team’s dedication and adaptability in the ever-evolving tech landscape are testaments to our strong workplace culture.

“Our goal at TekSynap is to create a safe, inclusive, and innovative environment where employees can perform at their best,” said Kamran Jinnah, CEO of TekSynap. “We believe that when our people thrive, our customers benefit and the entire company succeeds.”

The Foundation of Our Success: Our People

Kamran Jinnah, who founded TekSynap on the principle that people are the true capital of any company, expressed his gratitude for this recognition. “A top workplace starts with the best people,” he stated. “Our community is tight-knit and supportive, both inside and outside of work. At TekSynap, we truly operate like a family.”

Industry Recognition and Future Outlook

The Washington Post’s acknowledgment is a significant milestone for TekSynap. As Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, remarked, “Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees. Leaders must ensure their teams feel heard and valued. Top Workplaces excel in this, and it leads to exceptional outcomes.”

This recognition motivates TekSynap to continue nurturing its employee-centric culture and to push forward as a leading innovator in the tech industry.

About

Challenging norms, redefining innovation, and creating unique solutions to transform the technology landscape.

Teksynap is a dynamic, innovative technology company that delivers comprehensive IT solutions. We believe in understanding our customer’s unique requirements and designing solutions that provide accurate results. Leveraging our extensive experience and technical expertise, we strive to anticipate our customers’ needs and surpass their expectations. Our highly skilled professionals are committed to delivering the highest quality of service in every engagement. Recognized for our forward-thinking approach and commitment to workplace excellence, TekSynap remains a leading figure in the technology industry.

https://www.teksynap.com

Contacts

TekSynap Corporation



Grace Jinnah – Sr Marketing Manager



grace.jinnah@teksynap.com

833-780-5900



https://www.teksynap.com