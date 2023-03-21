<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Warren County, altafiber announce fiber partnership
Warren County, altafiber announce fiber partnership

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warren County and altafiber have announced a new partnership that will bring gigabit high-speed broadband fiber Internet access to approximately 52,000 addresses over the next 36-48 months. Upon completion of the project, 100 percent of Warren County’s single-family residences will have access to fiber-based Internet.

altafiber’s total investment in the project will be approximately $100 million, which includes bringing fiber to 50,000 Single Family Units, as well as 2,000 Multi-Dwelling Units. Warren County’s Board of County Commissioners have approved an additional $4.8 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the project.

In addition, altafiber’s Smart City organization, UniCity, will provide Warren County with up to $200,000 in funding to construct public Wi-Fi improvements. Warren County can utilize the funding on a project of its choice, such as providing Wi-Fi in public parks or on public transit.

altafiber is the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati and has invested more than $1.5 billion into expanding its fiber network across the region. Broadband Internet plays a critical role in driving economic development opportunities, creating digital equity, and supporting the public sector’s commitment to improving the quality of life for visitors and residents.

Please click this link for more information about this partnership.

About altafiber

Cincinnati Bell is now doing business as “altafiber” in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. The Company delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic network including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. The Company also provides service in Hawai’i under the brand Hawaiian Telcom. In addition, the Company’s enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.altafiber.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

Contacts

altafiber

Josh Pichler, 513 565-0310

josh.pichler@altafiber.com

