WarrCloud Raises $20 Million in Series B Funding Led by Centana Growth Partners

The company will use the funds to accelerate investments in AI technology that further enhance warranty claims automation

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WarrCloud, the automotive industry’s leading automated warranty processing platform, today announced it has raised $20 million in Series B funds. WarrCloud will use the funds to further develop its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with a focus on bolstering automotive warranty claims automation and strengthening customer success capabilities. The funding round was led by Centana Growth Partners, a specialized growth equity firm that invests in the evolving financial services ecosystem. The Series B round also includes participation from return investors Argentum, a growth equity firm that helps scale B2B software, technology-enabled and business services companies, and Automotive Ventures, a VC firm focused on funding the next wave of innovation in transportation technology. The Series B funding round follows WarrCloud’s $6.5 million Series A funding round in November 2023. In total, WarrCloud has raised $40 million since it was introduced to the market in 2021.





“WarrCloud has created a unique, powerful solution that significantly increases efficiency for automotive dealership operations,” said Eric Byunn, Partner, Centana Growth Partners. “Jim’s extensive experience in the automotive industry has equipped him with a deep understanding of opportunities to increase dealers’ profitability, significantly boost ROI, and simultaneously strengthen customer loyalty. The company’s ability to transform a manual service to an automated process has many parallels with processing other types of claims across the insurance landscape. Combined with the impressive customer traction WarrCloud has generated, this creates a rare market opportunity that’s an ideal match for Centana.”

WarrCloud provides an innovative technology platform that leverages AI to automate warranty claims processing in the automotive industry. This level of automation gives dealers a newfound ability to reclaim profits and reduce the reliance on a shrinking labor pool and provides manufacturers access to warranty data that can now be analyzed to improve manufacturing processes, reduce costs, and improve vehicle quality, all of which leads to increased customer satisfaction.

“We’ve generated significant interest from automotive dealers and dealer groups since creating our category and introducing the ability to automate the warranty claims process,” said Jim Roche, Founder and CEO, WarrCloud. “Our ability to deliver on such a unique value proposition has translated to significant support from the investment community, most notably closing this current up round in a down market. With the support of all our investors, we will maintain our growth trajectory and continue to invest in our hyper growth.”

The deployment of more advanced machine learning and natural language processing technologies will further enhance WarrCloud automation and will accelerate the breadth of warranty claims processing. This will further position WarrCloud as a pioneer of smartsourcing in the automotive industry. Smartsourcing, sometimes called intelligent outsourcing, is a strategic approach that transcends traditional outsourcing by integrating advanced technologies to enhance business operations.

Earlier this year, WarrCloud was announced as a finalist in the Automotive News PACE awards for 2025, a prestigious accolade that is awarded to companies that have developed promising technology innovations in the automotive ecosystem. Also in 2024, WarrCloud announced partnerships with FordDirect, the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association (MADA), and American International Automobile Dealers Association (AIADA).

About WarrCloud

WarrCloud is the industry leader and the first and only company to automate the manufacturer’s warranty claims process for automotive dealerships. Warranty claims processing costs consume the auto dealer’s profits. The WarrCloud technology platform transforms an auto dealerships manual claims process to an efficient automated process which reduces dealer labor and process cost, increases warranty processing speed, and identifies and realizes new revenue opportunities. WarrCloud customers consistently achieve higher OEM Warranty Claim Scores. With over five hundred sold dealership customers, WarrCloud has been recognized as a Finalist in the Automotive News PACEPilot program which recognizes technology innovations, as well as the Navicon Cup award in 2022 and the Fixed Ops Roundtable Best Practice award in 2021. WarrCloud is headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Learn more at www.warrcloud.com.

About Centana Growth Partners

Centana Growth Partners is a specialized growth equity firm that invests in the future of finance. Centana collaborates with companies across the entire financial services ecosystem, from institutions to fintech disruptors, to add strategic and long-term value to their portfolio companies. Centana empowers entrepreneurs with a combination of capital, network, and expertise to accelerate their growth. The Centana team taps into decades of financial services expertise and insight to invest in companies that bring real value and innovation to the industry. Visit centanagrowth.com for more information.

Contacts

Lou Laste



Lou.laste@yahoo.com

678-492-2737