Warner Bros. Games Launches MultiVersus

Official Global Launch of Free-To-Play Platform Fighter Videogame, Featuring an Ever-Expanding Cast of Iconic Warner Bros. Discovery Characters and More Ways to Play

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Games today announced that MultiVersus, the free-to-play platform fighter videogame, has officially launched on PlayStation®5 (PS5™) and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) with full cross-play and cross-progression support.





Developed by Player First Games with production support and live management by Warner Bros. Games San Diego, MultiVersus features an ever-expanding roster of popular characters based on Warner Bros. Discovery franchises, and starting today, Season 1: Puns & Villainy brings new playable fighters into the mix with DC Super-Villain The Joker, Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th horror movie franchise, and Banana Guard from Adventure Time, along with Agent Smith from The Matrix film series, who will join the cast later in the season.

MultiVersus launches with the addition of an all-new PvE (Player vs. Environment) mode called Rifts with unexpected twists that offer a different way to experience the game outside of competitive PvP (Player vs. Player) matches. The game’s fun filled bouts continue to be set against the backdrop of various reimagined environments, including new maps inspired by the Dexter’s Laboratory and The Powerpuff Girls animated series, which are available now.

MultiVersus – Official "Stars Collide. Pies Fly." Launch Trailer

MultiVersus assets

“With the official launch of MultiVersus, we’re offering players a free-to-play gaming experience with a great and growing line-up of iconic Warner Bros. Discovery characters to choose from,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “Our mission is to make the game fun and accessible for both casual and competitive players with ever-improving gameplay elements to enjoy solo or with friends.”

“As a dream project for our team, we couldn’t be more excited to officially launch MultiVersus,” Tony Huynh, Co-Founder and Game Director, Player First Games. “With such a deep roster of beloved characters, we’ve made sure to put a ton of care into every fighter, making each feel special in the way they look and feel, as well as their unique move set and combat mechanics. And with our PvE mode, Rifts, now in addition to PvP, we have more ways to play MultiVersus, coupled with our tailor-made rollback netcode to support online gameplay, making it easier for all players to enjoy a seamless experience.”

The Joker (DC), Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th), Banana Guard (Adventure Time), and Agent Smith (The Matrix) join the lineup of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and Black Adam; Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny, Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz, and Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Finn the Human and Jake the Dog (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Iron Giant (The Iron Giant), LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy); Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (Rick and Morty); Gizmo and Stripe (Gremlins); and an extraordinary original creature named Reindog, to round out the current roster, with more fighters to be added as part of future seasonal updates.

MultiVersus can be enjoyed in a variety of ways and launches with a range of modes available online and locally. Rifts features a PvE experience with boss fights, mini-games, and unique rewards, while serving as a way for players to learn mechanics, test characters, and sharpen skills, whether playing solo or cooperatively online with a friend. MultiVersus can also be enjoyed via the 2 vs. 2 team-based cooperative mode, 1 vs. 1 matches, 4-player free-for-all, co-op vs. A.I., custom online lobbies, The Lab (practice mode), tutorials, and local play matches supporting up to four competitors.

The dynamically changing Dexter’s Laboratory map and the City of Townsville map, which incorporates the The Powerpuff Girls main villain, Mojo Jojo, are accompanied by the Batcave (DC), Tree Fort (Adventure Time), Scooby’s Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo), Sky Arena (Steven Universe), and other available locales for players.

In MultiVersus, every fighter is outfitted with a deep set of combat mechanics, coupled with improved visuals and lighting that put a strong emphasis on the characters to bring players closer to the action on the screen. The game also utilizes a tailor-made rollback netcode to support online play and matchmaking.

Additionally, MultiVersus features top talent lending their voices to the game including, Mark Hamill (Batman: Arkham videogame series, Batman: The Animated Series) as The Joker, Kevin Conroy (Batman: Arkham series, Batman: The Animated Series), Tara Strong (Batman: Arkham series) as Harley Quinn, George Newbern (Injustice 2 videogame) as Superman, Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as Arya Stark, Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo) as Shaggy, Estelle (Steven Universe) as Garnet, and many others.

About Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games is a part of Global Streaming and Games for Warner Bros. Discovery and a premier worldwide publisher, developer and licensor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based game titles. Additional information can be found at WBGames.com.

About Warner Bros. Games San Diego

Warner Bros. Games San Diego, a Warner Bros. Games development studio, is creating the next generation of high-quality, free-to-play, cross-platform titles. Established in 2019, the studio is focused on bringing iconic and beloved Warner Bros. Discovery characters to life across console, PC and mobile platforms. The team is currently providing production support and live management for MultiVersus.

About Player First Games

Player First Games is a new independent game studio located in Los Angeles, CA. Started by veteran developers from across the industry, the team is focused on creating games and serving passionate communities of gamers with a player first mindset. Additional information about Player First Games can be found at PlayerFirstGames.com.

About DC

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

MULTIVERSUS © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by Player First Games. All DC characters and related elements are trademarks of DC © 2024. ADVENTURE TIME, STEVEN UNIVERSE, RICK AND MORTY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Cartoon Network. TOM AND JERRY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co. and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera Productions, Inc. GAME OF THRONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Home Box Office, Inc. JASON and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc. MATRIX, GREMLINS, LOONEY TUNES, SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY, THE IRON GIANT and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s24)

