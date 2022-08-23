Warner Bros. Games Announces MultiVersus Surpasses 20 Million Players

New Free-To-Play Platform Fighter Developed by Player First Games Achieves Milestone Less Than a Month Since Open Beta Launch

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Games today announced that MultiVersus, the all-new free-to-play platform fighter, has now surpassed over 20 million players since the Open Beta started on July 26. The milestone follows the kickoff of MultiVersus Season 1, which began Aug. 15 with a new Battle Pass for players to earn in-game rewards. Season 1 will also bring a variety of new characters, modes and other content to MultiVersus, which is developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Games. Morty Smith (Rick and Morty) will join the roster on Aug. 23, while Black Adam (DC), Stripe (Gremlins), Rick Sanchez (Rick and Morty) and many other heroes and personalities will be added in the coming months. New modes will also be coming to the game as part of Season 1, including Classic Arcade and Ranked modes.

The MultiVersus Open Beta is available now as a free download for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles and PC with full cross-play support and dedicated server-based rollback netcode for robust online competition. The game features a team-based 2 vs. 2 format combined with an all-star cast of iconic characters, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn; Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Iron Giant (The Iron Giant), LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy); an extraordinary original creature named Reindog; and many more to come.

For additional information about MultiVersus, visit MultiVersus.com or join the community conversation on Twitter (@MultiVersus), YouTube (MultiVersus), Instagram (MultiVersusGame), Facebook (MultiVersus) and Discord (MultiVersus).

About Warner Bros. Games



Warner Bros. Games is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information about Warner Bros. Games can be found at www.warnerbrosgames.com.

About Player First Games



Player First Games is a new independent game studio located in Los Angeles, CA. Started by veteran developers from across the industry, the team is focused on creating games and serving passionate communities of gamers with a player first mindset. Additional information about Player First Games can be found at www.playerfirstgames.com.

About DC



DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.

