Warner Bros. Games Announces Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Games today announced Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, a new expansion for Mortal Kombat 1 featuring the next phase in the genre-defining Story mode centered around peace and anarchy, along with the addition of Kombat Pack 2 including six playable characters. Developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is set to release digitally on Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. PDT / 10 a.m. CDT / 11 a.m. EDT for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).





After repelling the invaders who endangered Fire God Liu Kang’s New Era of peace, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns expands the story campaign with an all-new cinematic narrative. When a perilous threat arrives from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik whose sole mission is to throw the realms into khaos, Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies to defeat this grave danger. If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy.

Adding to the growing roster of playable fighters, Kombat Pack 2 features returning kombatants Noob Saibot, voiced by Kaiji Tang; Cyrax, voiced by Enuka Okuma; and Sektor, voiced by Erika Ishii, all with unique backstories as part of the reimagined Mortal Kombat 1 Universe. As Sub-Zero, Bi-Han was the Lin Kuei’s ruthless Grandmaster, but his soul was stolen by Titan Havik to create the perfect henchman, Noob Saibot, who is now dedicated to fomenting anarchy. Born into the Zaki, one of the Lin Kuei’s many sub-clans, Cyrax became a martial arts prodigy with an independent streak and untamed desire to serve the clan on her terms, or not at all. Growing up immersed in Lin Kuei culture under the tutelage of her parents, Sektor becomes a master armorer, skilled warrior, and Sub-Zero’s most trusted lieutenant, committed to advancing the clan’s future at all costs.

Kombat Pack 2 also brings a new batch of guest fighters into the mix with Ghostface, the recurring identity donned by antagonists from the Scream horror movie franchise, voiced by Roger L. Jackson; T-1000, the liquid metal-based Terminator and deadly cybernetic assassin from the Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) film featuring the voice and likeness of actor Robert Patrick; and Conan the Barbarian, the towering warrior from the Conan the Barbarian (1982) film featuring the likeness of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Additionally, Animalities, the fan-favorite finishing moves will be returning as a free content update for all Mortal Kombat 1 owners. Allowing characters to morph into their spirit animal to annihilate defeated opponents, Animalities can be performed by all playable fighters and will be available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns release. Furthermore, all owners of Mortal Kombat 1 will receive a free MK 95 Scorpion character skin, inspired by the original Mortal Kombat (1995) film, available today.

“With Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, we’re looking forward to an exciting second year of content that will continue the cinematic story, add more fighters, and bring back popular game features,” said Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer, NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat. “The expansion marks the long-awaited return of Animalities, which will be a free content update for all Mortal Kombat 1 players and a token of appreciation for our amazing community.”

Starting today, those who own Mortal Kombat 1 can pre-order Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for $49.99 (SRP) and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (SRP), which includes the cinematic Story expansion and the six playable fighters within Kombat Pack 2. The Story expansion along with Noob Saibot, Cyrax, and Sektor will be available on Sept. 24. Ghostface, T-1000, and Conan the Barbarian will be released post-launch, with one-week early access provided to Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns owners. Please note, Kombat Pack 2 is not available as a standalone character bundle.

Mortal Kombat 1 owners can also pre-order the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Bundle on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for $59.99 (SRP) and Nintendo Switch for $49.99 (SRP), granting immediate access to the previous Kombat Pack, which includes the Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin for Johnny Cage; six downloadable content (DLC) characters – Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, Homelander, and Takeda Takahashi; and five DLC Kameo Fighters – Tremor, Khameleon, Janet Cage, Mavado, and Ferra. Additionally, for new players, the Kombat Pack is available now as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition or can be purchased separately.

All pre-orders will receive four new character skins at launch, including Wedding Scorpion, Empress Mileena, and klassic Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 versions of Sub-Zero and Noob Saibot.

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by NetherRealm Studios. Introducing a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they’ve never been seen before, the game features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, Geras, Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, General Shao, Sindel, Nitara, and Reiko, along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches.

To learn more about Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, please visit MortalKombat.com or join the community conversation on Instagram (@MortalKombat), TikTok (@MortalKombat), X (@MortalKombat), Twitch (NetherRealm), YouTube (Mortal Kombat), Facebook (MortalKombat), Discord (MortalKombat), or Reddit (MortalKombat).

All official assets can be found on the Warner Bros. Games Press Site. To access, please visit WarnerBrosGames-Press.com and click the “Register Now” button.

About Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games is a part of Global Streaming and Games for Warner Bros. Discovery and a premier worldwide publisher, developer and licensor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based game titles. Additional information can be found at WBGames.com.

About NetherRealm Studios

NetherRealm Studios is a leader in the development of interactive entertainment, and the creator of the billion-dollar Mortal Kombat franchise. Mortal Kombat has spawned two theatrical films, multiple television series, and has sold more than 80 million games to date. Located in Chicago, Illinois, the award-winning NetherRealm team has been working and creating games together since 1992. Additional information about NetherRealm Studios can be found at NetherRealm.com.

Mortal Kombat 1 Software © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by NetherRealm. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Mortal Kombat, the dragon logo, NetherRealm Studios, NetherRealm logo and all related characters and elements are trademarks of © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. PEACEMAKER and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s24). THE BOYS™ © 2024 Sony Pictures Television Inc. and Amazon Content Services LLC. All rights reserved. Based on the animated series Invincible by Amazon Content Services LLC and the comic book Invincible by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. INVINCIBLE and any related images are registered or otherwise protected trademarks of Robert Kirkman, LLC. Used with permission. All Rights Reserved. SKYBOUND, SKYBOUND GAMES and any related logos are registered or otherwise protected trademarks of Skybound, LLC. Used with permission. All Rights Reserved. Conan, Conan the Barbarian (R) and (C) Conan Properties International LLC. The GHOST FACE Mask is protected by registered copyrights of Easter Unlimited Inc. GHOST FACE, THE ICON OF HALLOWEEN and GHOST FACE LIVES are trademarks and registered trademarks of Easter Unlimited, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved. Terminator 2: Judgment Day, T2, T1000, and any depiction of T1000 are trademarks of Studiocanal S.AS. All Rights Reserved.

