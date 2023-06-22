Warner Bros. Games and DC Announce Batman™: Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch™

Compilation of Critically Acclaimed Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight Released for the First Time on Nintendo Platform, Bundled with All Previously Released DLC in One Iconic Package

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Games and DC today announced Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch, a compilation of Rocksteady Studios’ award-winning videogames that brings together the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight in one iconic package. Batman: Arkham Trilogy is scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch this fall 2023, complete with all previously released downloadable content (DLC) from all three titles. The trilogy is being developed for Nintendo Switch by Turn Me Up Games.

Developed by Rocksteady Studios and released in 2009, Batman: Arkham Asylum is where it all started. The game set the stage for DC’s “Arkhamverse” that fans know and love today, and introduced players to a unique, dark, and atmospheric adventure that takes players to the depths of the infamous Arkham Asylum. Featuring an original story, players move in the shadows as Batman to instill fear amongst enemies and confront The Joker and Gotham City’s most notorious villains, including Harley Quinn, Bane, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy, and Scarecrow, who have taken over the asylum.

Batman: Arkham City is Rocksteady Studios’ 2011 follow-up that builds upon the intense, atmospheric foundation of Batman: Arkham Asylum. The game sends players soaring through the expansive Arkham City – the maximum security “home” for all of Gotham City’s thugs, gangsters, and insane criminal masterminds. Featuring an incredible Rogues Gallery of Gotham City’s most dangerous criminals including Catwoman, The Joker, The Riddler, Two-Face, Harley Quinn, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, and many others, the game allows players to experience what it feels like to be The Dark Knight and deliver justice to those confined within Arkham City.

Batman: Arkham Knight raises the stakes for The Dark Knight in Rocksteady Studios’ 2015 finale to the multi-award winning trio of Batman: Arkham games. In this epic conclusion to the Arkhamverse story arc, the fate of Gotham City hangs in the balance as Scarecrow is joined by the Arkham Knight, making his villainous debut in DC’s Batman Universe, as well as a roster of notorious DC Super-Villains including Harley Quinn, The Penguin, Two-Face, Firefly, and the Riddler. Joining The World’s Greatest Detective are his closest allies, Commissioner Gordon, Oracle, Alfred, Lucius Fox, Catwoman, Robin, and Nightwing. The game culminates in the ultimate showdown in Gotham City and introduces players to the complete Batman experience with the Batmobile that is fully drivable throughout the open game world and capable of transformation from high-speed Pursuit Mode to military grade Battle Mode.

About Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information can be found at WBGames.com.

About Rocksteady Studios Ltd.

Rocksteady Studios, a Warner Bros. Games development studio, is a multi-award winning videogame developer based in London, England. Creators of the critically acclaimed and multimillion-selling Batman: Arkham series, Rocksteady has been the recipient of over 110 awards, including five British Academy Games Awards. Additional information about Rocksteady Studios can be found at Rocksteadyltd.com.

About DC

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

About Turn Me Up Games

Turn Me Up Games is an independent developer with years of experience producing video games and other interactive media. Founded in 2011, the Los Angeles-based team of developers, designers, artists, and producers lead development and coordinate production between offices in Italy and throughout Europe. Specializing in licensed and original IP, as well as ports and co-dev, Turn Me Up Games prides itself on delivering experiences that are both comfortably familiar and excitingly unprecedented.

BATMAN: ARKHAM TRILOGY software © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Original game Developed by Rocksteady Studios. Nintendo Switch version developed by Turn Me Up.

DC LOGO, BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC. All Rights Reserved.

WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (S23)

