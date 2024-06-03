Home Business Wire Ward Dickson Appointed to Avery Dennison Board of Directors
Business Wire

Ward Dickson Appointed to Avery Dennison Board of Directors

di Business Wire

MENTOR, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AVY–Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) today announced that its board of directors has appointed Ward Dickson as a director, effective June 1, 2024.


Dickson, 61, served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for WestRock Company, a leading sustainable, fiber-based packaging solutions company with $20.3 billion in fiscal 2023 revenues, from July 2015 to November 2021. Dickson served in the same capacity at RockTenn Company, one of WestRock’s predecessor companies, from September 2013 to July 2015. He previously served in finance positions of increasing responsibility at Cisco Systems, Inc.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Ward to our board,” said Patrick Siewert, lead independent director of the Board of Directors, Avery Dennison. “He is an accomplished finance leader with extensive experience across a variety of industries.”

“Ward brings deep financial expertise, with significant time serving in the packaging solutions industry as well as public company board experience,” added Mitch Butier, executive chairman of the Avery Dennison Board. “We look forward to working with him to continue creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Dickson has a BS in Business from Indiana University.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides a wide range of branding and information solutions that optimize labor and supply chain efficiency, reduce waste, advance sustainability, circularity and transparency, and better connect brands and consumers. Our products and solutions include labeling and functional materials, radio frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, software applications that connect the physical and digital, and a variety of products and solutions that enhance branded packaging and carry or display information that improves the customer experience. Serving an array of industries worldwide — including home and personal care, apparel, general retail, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive — we employ approximately 35,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Our reported sales in 2023 were $8.4 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

Contacts

John Eble
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

john.eble@averydennison.com

Kristin Robinson
Vice President, Global Communications

kristin.robinson@averydennison.com

Articoli correlati

Xylem Scales Sustainability Impacts with New Water Stewardship Commitments

Business Wire Business Wire -
Latest Sustainability Report Details Progress Towards Water Security and New 2030 Commitments to Reduce Global Water DemandWASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LetsSolveWater--Global water...
Continua a leggere

ezCater Names Kaushik Subramanian as Chief Revenue Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Subramanian joins the leading food for work technology company in the US, bringing more than 20 years of experience...
Continua a leggere

Hit the Road for Less: Experian Survey Shows That 42 Percent of Consumers Are Approaching Summer Road Trips With Frugality in Mind

Business Wire Business Wire -
As consumers plan for summer vacations amid high costs, they can find ways to keep more money in their...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php