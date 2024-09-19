Walmart Unveils its Holiday Plans with Early Shopping Deals and Affordable Meals

Retailer introduces earlier, longer windows for holiday savings across its unparalleled assortment in response to customers’ changing shopping habits

The first Walmart Holiday Deals event of the season runs Oct. 8-13 with incredible deals on top gifts and Early Access for Walmart+ members

The inflation-free Thanksgiving meal priced lower than last year, is back and better than ever and available Oct. 14 with new one-click “buy one, give one” donation

Walmart expands its delivery scope to an additional 12 million more households, bringing enhanced speed and convenience to even more customers

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walmart is kicking off the holiday shopping season earlier than ever, unveiling its plans to help customers have a memorable holiday season with consistently low prices and a convenient experience no matter when, where or how they choose to shop all season long.





This year, nearly 50% of consumers will start their holiday shopping as early as August and September1, as people remain price-conscious and plan ahead to maximize their holiday budgets. To meet customers where and how they’re shopping, Walmart will offer customers a holiday head start with savings starting in October, including its first Holiday Deals event of the season and the return of its inflation-free holiday meal – weeks earlier than previous years.

“We know many of our customers are beginning to prepare for their holiday celebrations early, and we’ve adapted our approach to best meet their needs,” said Latriece Watkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S. “We’ve worked hard to lower prices across our most exciting assortment ever, and we’re thrilled to give customers more of what they want this holiday – more time to prepare and more opportunities to save all season long.”

Exceptional deals on top gifts start Oct. 8th in stores and online

Customers who want a jump start on some of the best deals on top holiday gifts don’t have to wait until November. Walmart will offer some of its hottest deals of the season with its first Walmart Holiday Deals event Oct. 8-13, with deep savings across electronics, home, fashion, toys and more, from both owned and Walmart Marketplace assortments.

Beginning Oct. 8 at 12 a.m. ET on Walmart.com and the app, Walmart+ members get exclusive early access to shop the most-wanted deals, 12 hours earlier than anyone else. All customers can shop the Walmart Holiday Deals event starting Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. ET on Walmart.com and the app, with the fun continuing in stores Oct. 9 at local store open time. With six days to shop deep savings on popular gifts from new and Walmart-exclusive top brands, Walmart customers have an extended opportunity to take advantage of some of the season’s best deals, including:

The October event is an exciting kickoff to a season of spectacular savings at Walmart with more incredible deals events to come, including its can’t-miss Black Friday and Cyber Monday events. But Walmart customers know they don’t have to wait for a deals event to unlock big savings. With a commitment to consistently low prices every day, customers can find deep value across Walmart’s unmatched assortment whenever they choose to shop, including:

Top trending toys from beloved brands and franchises like Disney, Hot Wheels and Barbie, including a new and exclusive collection from Walmart and Mattel: Barbie World! This year, 25 of the 66 top toys are under $25 including toys from LEGO, Nerf, Melissa & Doug and more.

Home and fashion deals for under $5, plus: Stylish fashion finds at incredible prices like plush robes, family PJ sets, puffer coats and fleece jackets, boots and slippers, and top brands like Levi’s and Reebok as well as Walmart’s exclusive, elevated brands Free Assembly, Scoop and Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. On-trend home goods at Walmart’s everyday low prices like vacuums, small appliances and décor from Ninja, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore and Better Homes & Gardens.

The hottest electronics at incredible prices from top brands like Apple, Samsung and PlayStation, including tablets, gaming consoles, laptops, 98” televisions and more.

Seasonal décor including oversized skeletons, holiday inflatables, scented candles, wreaths and holiday lighting, making it easy and affordable to get into the spirit.

Newly expanded Marketplace assortment across key gifting categories including premium beauty, collectibles and coveted sneakers from StockX, all available on Walmart.com.

Delicious holiday meals at a deep value, Thanksgiving and beyond

Walmart is once again removing inflation to offer a traditional Thanksgiving meal at an even lower price than last year to help customers set their holiday table without compromise. This year, Walmart’s holiday meal offering serves up to 10 people and includes 28 customer favorites – everything from turkey (under $1/lb.!) and trimmings to dessert – for an incredible value of less than $7 per person.

Walmart will offer its inflation-free holiday meal weeks earlier this year to give customers even more opportunity to save. Starting Oct. 14-Dec. 25 in stores and on Walmart.com with one easy click, customers can take advantage of savings on all the holiday meal essentials to make Thanksgiving, Christmas or Sunday night dinner easier and more affordable, all season long. New this year, customers can gift the complete holiday meal for pickup or delivery to neighbors, friends and family anywhere in the country, making it easier to celebrate with those near and far.

And during this season of giving, Walmart and The Salvation Army are working together to give customers options to support families served by The Salvation Army in their community – in big and small ways.

New this year, customers can donate the equivalent of the holiday meal to a local family with one easy click when purchasing a holiday meal on Walmart.com or round up any purchase on Walmart.com.

At Walmart stores, customers can donate to the Red Kettles outside or buy gifts for children in need through the Angel Tree program.

Last year, customers and members raised more than $34 million to support local Salvation Army units. This year’s campaign builds on Walmart and the Walmart Foundation’s long-term support of The Salvation Army, awarding more than $7 million over the last five years.

Experience holiday magic through ultimate convenience options

Whether customers prefer to shop online, through the app or in store, customers can trust that their items will arrive on time, even for those last-minute gifts. Walmart’s best-in-class pickup and delivery meet customers’ needs, lifestyles and preferences, with Early Morning delivery starting at 6 a.m. and Express Delivery available in as soon as 30 minutes. New this year, the retailer is using new AI technology to expand its delivery scope to reach an additional 12 million households.

Walmart prepares all year long to make the holiday shopping season remarkable for its customers, and the retailer is ready to serve them with its next gen supply chain and world-class team of associates. The retailer’s recent investments to create a more connected supply chain means customers can have confidence that Walmart will have the things they want, need and love, at the speed at which they want it, all season long.

The retailer has also been hiring associates throughout the year and will first offer additional hours to current associates where needed. Walmart stores will be closed once again on Thanksgiving Day so associates can spend the day with their families.

From the hottest deals to delicious meals, customers can trust that Walmart will help them win the season with consistently low prices and a convenient experience no matter when, where or how they choose to shop.

