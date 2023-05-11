Walmart To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CDT Thursday, May 18, 2023, to discuss the company’s first quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2024. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.

The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the First Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available on the company website.

The company will release its first quarter earnings results and related materials at 6 a.m. CDT May 18.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts
Steph Wissink

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@walmart.com

Kary Brunner

Sr. Director II, Investor Relations

Media Relations Contact
Jacquelyn Cook

Sr. Manager, Global Communications

800-331-0085

