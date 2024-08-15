Home Business Wire Walmart reports strong revenue growth of 4.8% with operating income growing faster...
Business Wire

Walmart reports strong revenue growth of 4.8% with operating income growing faster at 8.5%; adjusted operating income up 7.2%

di Business Wire

eCommerce up 21% globally

GAAP EPS of $0.56; Adjusted EPS of $0.67

Company issues guidance for Q3; Raises outlook for FY25

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):




Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue of $169.3 billion, up 4.8%, or 5.0%
  • Consolidated gross margin rate up 43 bps, led by Walmart U.S. and Walmart International
  • Consolidated operating income up $0.6 billion, or 8.5%; adjusted operating income up 7.2%, due to higher gross margins and growth in membership income; also benefited from reduced eCommerce losses
  • ROA at 6.4%, ROI at 15.1%, up 230 bps
  • Global eCommerce sales grew 21%, led by store fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace
  • Global advertising business grew 26%, including 30% for Walmart Connect in the U.S
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.67 excludes the effect, net of tax, from a net loss of $0.11 on equity and other investments
  • Global inventory down 2.0%, including a decrease of 2.6% for Walmart U.S.; in-stock levels healthy
  • Bob Moritz, retired chair of PwC, to join Walmart Inc. Board of Directors

The company will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CST Thursday, August 15, 2024, to discuss the company’s second quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2025. The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com/news/events and selecting the Second Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available on the company website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts
Steph Wissink

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@walmart.com

Kary Brunner

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Media Relations Contact
Molly Blakeman

Group Director, Global Communications

800-331-0085

Articoli correlati

Laser Photonics To Deliver DefenseTech Laser Cleaning Technology Through Incredible Supply & Logistics for Use at Naval Command

Business Wire Business Wire -
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and...
Continua a leggere

Exscientia Business Update for Second Quarter and First Half 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Entered into definitive agreement to combine with Recursion to create a global technology-enabled drug discovery leader with end-to-end capabilities Acquired...
Continua a leggere

LSI Industries Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS, “LSI” or the “Company”) a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php