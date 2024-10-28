Walmart Black Friday Deals Events Dial Up the Thrill of the Deal

Walmart brings back its multi-event deals experience, kicking off Nov. 11 with events through Cyber Monday, offering customers and members incredible savings on tens of thousands of items

Starting today through Dec. 2, customers can get a one-year annual Walmart+ membership for 50% off, giving members Early Access to deals events and year-long benefits for just $49

The retailer launches its edge-of-your-seat Black Friday adver-tainment campaign, Deals of Desire

Here’s everything customers need to know about Walmart’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals events:

When to shop

Walmart’s most anticipated shopping moment of the year spans three events, offering customers spectacular savings all month long on toys, tech, home, fashion, décor and more:

Event 1 deals begin online Mon., Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. ET exclusively for paid Walmart+ members, 5 p.m. ET for all customers and starts in stores Fri., Nov. 15 at 6 a.m. local time.

at 12 p.m. ET exclusively for paid Walmart+ members, 5 p.m. ET for all customers and starts in stores Fri., Nov. 15 at 6 a.m. local time. Event 2 deals begin online Mon., Nov. 25 at 12 p.m. ET exclusively for paid Walmart+ members, 5 p.m. ET for all customers and starts in stores Fri., Nov. 29 at 6 a.m. local time.

at 12 p.m. ET exclusively for paid Walmart+ members, 5 p.m. ET for all customers and starts in stores Fri., Nov. 29 at 6 a.m. local time. Cyber Monday deals start Sun., Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. ET exclusively for paid Walmart+ members and 8 p.m. ET for all customers on Walmart.com and the Walmart app , bringing customers incredible savings for the online shopping extravaganza, including Walmart+ Early Access three hours early.

“We know customers are shopping for the holidays, and Walmart’s ‘Black Friday Deals’ events are a one stop shop for incredible savings on a wide assortment of the most wanted items,” said Latriece Watkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S. “Thanks to the hard work from all our associates, customers can rest assured we’ll have the season’s must-have gifts from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Xbox, Beats, Barbie, LEGO, Dyson, Reebok, Levis and so much more.”

How to shop

For customers seeking a little less hustle bustle and a lot more holly jolly this season, Walmart is making the shopping experience exciting, easy and convenient:

More deals, more newness, more excitement To build onto the thrill of the season, this year, we’re dropping deals in the middle of our Black Friday Deals events exclusively on Walmart.com and in the Walmart app for even more ways to save.

New Ways to Shop With AI This holiday season, Walmart is transforming shopping with the power of AI to offer highly personalized, convenient experiences. The company continues to expand the beta test of its GenAI-powered shopping assistant, which enables customers to discover, evaluate and decide on the best product for their unique needs. Just like a real-life shopping assistant, it will respond to customers in natural, free-flowing conversations, thereby enhancing their shopping experience. Customers can also utilize a suite of previously announced GenAI tools, including GenAI search, which powers more relevant and cross-category search results. New this year, Walmart is leveraging AI and GenAI to offer a more personalized Walmart.com, specifically predicting the type of holiday-related content that customers want to see – during deal events and throughout the entire season. Walmart also recently launched a GenAI-powered Customer Support Assistant that goes beyond just understanding the customer’s intent to taking actions, like finding orders and managing returns, making the shopping experience seamless from start to finish.

Unlock more for less: Walmart+ extends Early Access, offers half-off memberships A recent survey found that 80% of Walmart+ members plan to take advantage of Early Access.* This year, Walmart+ has extended its Black Friday Early Access window by two hours, giving paid Walmart+ members a five-hour head start on can’t miss deals. To cap off the season, members will also get to shop new Cyber Monday deals dropping on Dec. 1 for three hours before the event is scheduled to begin. For customers who haven’t unlocked all the benefits a membership provides, Walmart+ is offering what may be the season’s biggest Black Friday deal: a one-year annual Walmart+ membership for just $49. This half-priced offer is valid until Dec. 2 and will allow customers to enjoy a full year of benefits such as free delivery on millions of items, exclusive savings on dining, fuel and travel, free video streaming and more.

Effortless convenience during the busiest time of the year Walmart continues to adapt to customers’ ever-changing needs with Early Morning delivery starting at 6 a.m. and Express Delivery available in as soon as 30 minutes. This year, thanks to the retailer’s AI technology, the company expanded its delivery reach by an additional 12 million households. For an extra fee, Walmart+ members can also “plus up” their shopping experience to InHome delivery, adding an extra layer of ease and convenience.

What to shop

Walmart is the destination for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on tens of thousands of items, including the deepest discounts of the year from several Marketplace Sellers. Walmart is revealing top deals from its first Walmart ‘Black Friday Deals’ event:

65-inch Samsung DU69 4K Smart TV – $398 (Special Buy)

– $398 (Special Buy) Apple iPhone 13 – $199 (Save $200**)

Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – $69 (Save $30)

LENOVO 156 i5 8256 – $299 (Save $130)

Squishmallows 8-inch Disney Boo – $5 (Special Buy)

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Crash Crew, 5-pack – $10 (Special Buy)

LEGO Friends Autumn’s Horse Stable – $30 (Save $29.99)

Restored – 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Pro – $299 (Save $200)

Shark WZ250 Stick Vacuum – $144 (Special Buy)

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner–$399.99 (Save $250)

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Matte Black High-Speed Dual Ionic Dryer – $159.99 (Save $40)

Beautiful 2-pack Slow Cooker – $15 (Special Buy)

44-inch Indoor Outdoor Portable Basketball Hoop System – $109.99 (Save $40)

Razor Riprider Mini – $49 (Special Buy)

Levi Strauss Signature™ Men’s & Women’s Jeans – $15 – $15 (Save $8.98)

Kids Licensed Hoodies – $8 (Special Buy)

GTRACING Gaming and Office Chair with Footrest & Adjustable Headrest – $ 93.99 (Save $156)

Jessica Simpson Women’s Puffer Coat – $50.99 (Save $34)

Charbroil Big Easy® Outdoor Turkey Fryer and Air Fryer – $99 (Save $40)

Inspiration to shop

To promote the most exciting shopping event of the year, Walmart is launching a 10-chapter ‘adver-tainment’ series – Deals of Desire – inspired by customers’ love for the thrill of finding the best deals of the season. The curtain lifts Oct. 28 with a behind the scenes look and trailer teasing the story and star-studded cast. Familiar faces will leave customers wanting more deals (and drama) with each episode.

“Everyone loves a bit of drama, and with Deals of Desire, we’ve captured the exhilaration and ‘main character energy’ customers feel as they embark on their epic quests for the most sought-after savings during Walmart’s legendary ‘Black Friday Deals’ events,” said William White, chief marketing officer, Walmart U.S. “This series infuses high drama entertainment with Walmart’s jaw-dropping deals to show up where our customers are in a fun, new way that takes culture commerce to the next level.”

Walmart’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals events will deliver holiday spirit and amazing savings to customers throughout the month of November, all with a convenient experience no matter when, where or how customers choose to shop. Visit Walmart.com/BlackFriday for more information and to shop for deals starting Nov. 11. And follow along as Deals of Desire drops new episodes and behind the scenes content each week.

*Walmart First-Party Data, September 2024, “Back to class/Holiday Survey,” Walmart Customer Spark Community.



** Note: Savings requires in-store activation on the Straight Talk wireless $45 plan or higher.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

