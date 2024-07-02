WalletConnect Unveils “WalletGuide” – Pioneering UX Innovation for Digital Wallets

The Industry-First, Community-Led Initiative to Highlight Digital Wallets Meeting Latest Standards is Launching with “WalletConnect Certified” in September

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WalletConnect, the leading web3 UX platform, today announced “WalletGuide,” an industry-first initiative to highlight digital wallets that adhere to the highest industry standards. With the platform set to go live in September, all wallets meeting this caliber will be awarded the “WalletConnect Certified” gold badge for excelling in adoption and implementation of the latest UX standards. Industry collaborators include MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Kraken, Ledger, Magic Eden, 1inch, Okx, Binance Web3 Wallet, Safe, Bybit, Zerion, Crypto.com, Bitget, SafePal, TokenPocket, Timeless X & Exodus.









WalletGuide is designed to be the ultimate directory for digital wallets, helping users and developers identify which wallets excel across a variety of standards, including security, features, quality, and more. This initiative underscores WalletConnect’s commitment to leading UX innovation and collaborating across the industry to deliver the best possible experience to users.

“At WalletConnect, we are committed to driving UX innovation and setting high standards within the industry, and WalletGuide is just an extension of this promise,” said Jess Houlgrave, WalletConnect CEO. “By leveraging the insights of respected industry leaders, WalletGuide promises both users and developers with a comprehensive list of secure, feature-rich, and compliant digital wallets, sealed with the ‘WalletConnect Certified’ gold badge of approval. We are dedicated to delivering the best possible experience to our community.”

In collaboration with key industry partners, WalletGuide ensures a consensus-driven and comprehensive approach to establishing and evaluating UX criteria. By working closely with experts and stakeholders from across the ecosystem including wallets themselves, WalletConnect guarantees that WalletGuide reflects the latest best practices and industry innovations.

“WalletConnect’s collaborative, open-sourced, and user-focused approach is at the heart of our industry’s DNA,” said Eric Kuhn, Head of Kraken Wallet. “This initiative provides a new standard for security and functionality that ensures wallet users have full confidence that their onchain experience is going to work. This aligns exactly with what Kraken Wallet has set out to achieve.”

“Partnering with WalletConnect on WalletGuide allows us to showcase our commitment to community driven standards and user experience,” said Jasmine Xu, Head of Product at Magic Eden “This directory will be invaluable for users and developers alike, setting a benchmark for excellence in the digital wallet space.”

“WalletConnect and Trust Wallet have long shared the mission of building for the long-term, collaborating openly with communities, and putting users first,” said Nate Zou, Head of Product at Trust Wallet. “We’re excited to partner with them on this new initiative to further drive that mission forward in a way that ensures users are protected with the highest international standards while maintaining innovation and seamless user experience.”

This announcement follows WalletConnect’s recent launch of AppKit and WalletKit, providing developers with innovative tools to build solutions that simplify web3 interactions efficiently. AppKit and WalletKit offer customizable APIs for enhanced user control and flexibility, empowering developers to transform existing applications into more advanced experiences while increasing control over user data and assets across applications, wallets, and websites.

WalletConnect is also on a path to fully decentralize its protocol, a move that champions greater community participation and user ownership in the blockchain ecosystem. More details about this decentralization effort will be revealed at the upcoming event in Singapore this September.

