Wallbox Announces Timing of its Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 before market opens on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The company will host a webcast at 8:00 AM ET (2:00 PM CET), to discuss these results and provide a business update. The prepared remarks by Enric Asunción, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Jordi Lainz, Chief Financial Officer, will be followed by a question and answer session.


Please visit this link, which is also accessible on the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the company’s investor relations website, investors.wallbox.com, to register for and join the webcast. A replay of the webcast following the event and the accompanying presentation materials will be accessible through the same link and available for future download.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users’ relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 115 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs approximately 1,200 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Contacts

Wallbox Investor Contact:

Matt Tractenberg

VP, Investor Relations

Matt.Tractenberg@wallbox.com
+1 404-574-1504

Wallbox Public Relations Contact:

Elyce Behrsin

Public Relations

Press@wallbox.com
+34 673 310 905

