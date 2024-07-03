Wallbox Announces the Launch of Their Highest Power-to-Footprint Ratio DC Fast Charger Yet

Following the successful launch of Supernova 180 in North America, Wallbox launches Supernova 220 in the EU and ROW* to meet the increasing demand for a broader and higher power range of DC fast chargers from Wallbox

Supernova 220 delivers a 220 kW output with a footprint of just 3.48 ft², making it one of the highest power-to-footprint ratio chargers in the DC fast charging market

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wallbox Chargers, a global leader in electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions, announced the launch of the next generation of their Supernova DC fast charger, Supernova 220. The newest addition to the product family is designed to charge at up to 220 kW, meaning that it can fully charge a passenger EV up to 100 miles in as little as eight minutes.









To date the company has sold over 2,000 of their DC fast chargers in over 30 countries around the world. The introduction of the Supernova 220 gives charge point operators a broader range of power options within the Supernova family, to further expand their EV charging network with chargers that have been tried and tested for reliability and uptime. Ultimately the introduction of this new product ensures CPOs can install the most appropriate power model for every site, without needing to compromise on reliability or customer experience.

Thanks to Supernova’s award-winning and compact design, the 220 kW version offers efficiency benefits to both charge-point-operators and customers. While the same size as other Supernova models, it is the most powerful model yet and can charge one EV at up to 220 kW or two EVs simultaneously, at up to 110 kW each. Increasing the power while maintaining the cost of installation, maintenance and space improves the return on investment for charge point operators, especially in high volume locations.

“At Wallbox our aim is to ensure that EV charging is simple and accessible to all drivers, which means offering reliable solutions that meet the needs of a range of locations,” said Till Wilmschen, Director of DC fast charging at Wallbox. “Supernova 220 fills the current need for High Power Charging sites, capable of providing 10 to 15 minute charging times for passenger EVs, as well as serving the high power charging demands at private and public sites for fleets, electric trucks, buses and heavy goods vehicles.”

High power, even smaller footprint ratio; Supernova 220 service both, low and high voltage EVs delivering up to 220 kW of power. It also optimizes space thanks to its high power density.

DC meter law compliant; Due to its metering windows which are prominently displayed below the touchscreen and dc metering options, Supernova 220 is fully compliant with the latest AFIR regulations, without the need for any accessories.

Award winning design; Its sleek but distinctive design which allows for custom branding is perfect for public and visible locations such as car parks, shopping centers and dealerships.

About Wallbox:

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing how the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world.

Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company’s headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

*Supernova 220 is currently not available for purchase in North America.

